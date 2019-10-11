Top employers to be honoured along with grooms in ‘exciting’ awards development

Anyone who knows an outstanding groom has the chance to “tell the world how brilliant they are” – while for the first time this year, employers will be recognised too.

Nominations are open for the Haddon Training British Grooms Awards, which feature an employer of the year category for the first time.

British Grooms Association (BGA) founder and executive director Lucy Katan told H&H there is no award for employers in the equestrian industry outside racing.

“So we thought we would celebrate the good ones,” she said.

“We know there are some lovely, caring, amazing and [legally] compliant employers out there so we thought it’s about time they were recognised. I think it’s a really exciting development and would encourage grooms to nominate their employers.”

The awards are aimed at “recognising brilliance, horsemanship, leadership, dedication and rewarding those individuals who go the extra mile”.

Chris Hewlett, managing director of Haddon Training which sponsors the awards, said: “The British Groom Awards are very close to my heart and Haddon Training is delighted to sponsor these prestigious awards once again. This industry is hugely indebted to the unseen workforce that gives their all ensuring the horses entrusted to their care are looked after to the highest of standards.

“For that reason I feel that it is of utmost importance for outstanding, dedicated grooms to be given the recognition they deserve.

“I am equally delighted to have the inaugural employers’ award which recognises and rewards employers who have created a safe, supportive workplace in which their employees can thrive.”

The other categories are: groom of the year, Team GBR groom of the year, manager of the year and apprentice of the year. Each winner will take home a trophy and £300, while the employer of the year will also win an overnight hotel stay in London.

Nominations close on 30 November, after which the judging panel of Jane Holderness Roddam, Mr Hewlett and supergroom Alan Davies will decide the winners. These will be revealed at a ceremony on 11 January.

Ms Katan said: “A little recognition goes a long way. Do something amazing and nominate your unsung hero today and let them know how valued they really are.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.