Gold medal teams, viable livery yards and other things the horse world is talking about





European Championships

The dressage Europeans are approaching (26-31 August) and competition is hot for the fourth place on the British team. It’s expected the Olympic bronze medal-winning trio of Carl Hester on Fame, Lottie Fry on Glamourdale and Becky Moody on Jagerbomb will head to France this summer, but this month’s Wellington CDI proved something of a showdown in the competition for the final spot on the squad. Andrew Gould (Indigro), Laura Tomlinson (Issey), Lewis Robertson-Carrier (Diego V), and Sadie Smith (Swanmore Dantina) are all in contention, and were all in action at Wellington.

Read more

Viable businesses

Livery yards can be viable, profitable businesses, but owners have to run them as such, and understand exactly what they cost to run – as do clients. As costs continue to rise, livery prices must do likewise; as riders are reminded yards are “not here to subsidise people’s hobbies”. H&H spoke to owners who are making the business model work, and found out exactly what needs to be done to achieve this.

Read the full article

Five-star action

Europe’s second CCI5* event of the year is under way in Luhmühlen, and there are a host of top British horses and riders challenging for the honours. Today (11 June), all 47 horses passed the five-star trot-up and were accepted to progress to the dressage phase. H&H has a reporter and photographer on site to bring you all the action; before it starts, you can check out the cross-country track and find out when combinations are due in the dressage arena from tomorrow.

Keep up with the latest from Luhmühlen

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now