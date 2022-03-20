



USA’s Charlotte Jorst and her longtime partner, Kastel’s Nintendo, claimed another win at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival in the FEI grand prix special CDI3*, landing a score of 72.936% that saw the crowd go wild.

“When I came up that last centerline, people were screaming and people were cheering,” said Charlotte. “It was just a really, really fun weekend altogether. It’s so fun to inspire other people. Nintendo was that special. He was just incredible,” she said of the 19-year-old KWPN stallion by Negro x Monaco. “In the test, I kept going and going, and he was always completely in front of my leg. I’ve never had so much energy in Nintendo, ever – in his whole career.”

Today the Danish-born dressage rider is off to Disneyland with her daughter and grandchildren and is “looking forward to not having anything horsey for a few days because it’s very intense.”

Nintendo’s win yesterday marked his final appearance in Wellington this winter, rounding off a season in which the pair have won four of their six starts.

On Thursday not only did she win the grand prix CDI3* (for special) with Nintendo, but she also captured the CDI3* FEI prix st georges, with Zhaplin Langholt.

While Charlotte’s at Disneyland both horses will be enjoying some much-needed downtime.

“They can have a few days of doing nothing and they can think about how great they were,” said Charlotte. “I think they do that. With Nintendo I am one hundred percent sure. He knows that he has won. He also knows if he comes third and he’s not happy. At the five-star he was third and he didn’t love it.

“He knows when he has won, he knows when he has not won. He grows by 10 centimeters when he knows he has won.”

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.