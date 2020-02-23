Trust founded in young rider’s memory helps others follow their dreams

Money raised in memory of a young rider is helping to give others a leg up in achieving their dreams.

The George Crawford Legacy Trust was founded in honour of George (pictured, top), a talented event rider and former pony racer who died in a road accident in 2018 aged 20.

The charity has so far raised close to £200,000, with a fundraising ball held at Border Union Showground in November putting £104,500 towards the total.

George’s family are encouraging those who would benefit from funding and fit the ethos of the trust to put themselves forwards.

“It is for anybody to apply for,” Mr Crawford told H&H.

“We are hoping to find people, not just in the horse world, but the wider world, that we can help with George’s legacy.

“We have helped a number of people in different sports and if it helps give young people a leg up in life [then that’s what we want it to do].”

He added they have further fundraising plans in place and are looking to provide grants and funding to groups and individuals who need a boost.

The money has so far gone towards helping those involved in pony racing, swimming, golf, enduro biking, rugby and youth groups, as well as the Riding for the Disabled Association and the Injured Jockeys Fund.

George was remembered as a “multi-talented, cracking young man with a twinkle in his eye” and a magnetic personality that would “draw the best out of people”.

He had success eventing, on the pony racing circuit and was a skilled sportsman.

More than 500 people attended the ball in his memory on 30 November, including many from equestrian circles in the Borders and further afield.

Henry Beeby, of Goffs, was the auctioneer on the night, with lots including a chance to meet 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur.

“It was an amazing night but was bittersweet to have to hold it,” added Mr Crawford.

“On leaving I slipped and broke my leg in two places — George must have been having the last laugh!”

