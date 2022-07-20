Iberian horses to be celebrated at championship show





Iberian horses, including Spanish Pura Raza Espanol (PRE) horses and associated breeds and other foreign breeds, are to be celebrated at the GBPRE championship show held at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire from 5 – 7 August.

The show, which welcomes breeds from the Lusitano to the Friesian, and the PRE Fusion to the Spanish Norman, has been running since 2016 and is a qualifying show for the ANCCE (Royal Purebred Spanish Horse Breeders’ Association) SICAB World Championships in Seville, Spain.

Show organiser Gemma Bowles said: “The Spanish horse, associated breeds and part-breds have seen a surge in popularity for their rideability, grace, movement and elegance, with the purebred Spanish Horse (PRE) having been established since the 16th century. The breed deserves to be celebrated and shared with all, and for this reason the GBPRE show was founded.”

Highlights from the show include Friday’s ANCCE Morphology in-hand classes, run as qualifiers for SICAB World PRE Championships.

Gaynor Colbourn will be holding a dressage to music clinic and there is also a working equitation clinic. In the evening, there is a spectacle of carriage driving displays from Emma Nuttall and her team of Spanish horses and a dressage to music class.

Saturday will welcome the ANCCE SICAB qualifier functionality classes, championship prize givings, British Dressage classes, ridden and in-hand showing classes for Lusitanos, foreign breeds and associated Iberian breeds. Equitation, showjumping, and dressage will be followed by an evening of tapas and a grand parade.

On Sunday, the PRE Fusion classes in the morning cover both in-hand and ridden, and are followed by PRE ridden classes in the afternoon and a GBPRE ridden championship. There are also MCI dressage classes running as British riders try and qualify for the European Championships.

