8 stunning Iberian horses who won medals at the MCI European Finals

The Masters du Cheval Iberique (MCI) European finals for Iberian horses took place on British soil for the first time this year, hosted by Bury Farm on 4-7 October. We round up some of the gorgeous horses who claimed individual medals.

1. Vicki Thompson-Winfield and Mango Jacaro

Vicki and the 13-year-old PRE stallion by Rondeno IX swept the board in the Reyale (grand prix) and Iberica (grand prix freestyle) classes, taking home individual gold for Britain at the highest level.

2. Samantha Wuidart and Lince FS

Another British pair to win an individual gold medal, Samantha and the nine-year-old PRE gelding were crowned champions at Golega/Carmencita level, which is equivalent to elementary/elementary freestyle.

3. Vanessa Alleno and Hidalgo HN

This Belgian pair dazzled the judges to take gold at Lisboa/Fandango level (advanced medium) and also helped Belgium claim team gold for the second year on the trot, with Britain in silver.

4. Jacky Stolper and Furo

Hot on Vanessa’s heels in advanced medum ranks was Britain’s Jacky Stolper and the eight-year-old Lusitano stallion Furo, who settled as the competition went on to clinch an individual silver medal.

5. Caroline Ulrici and Matador HN

Belgium’s Caroline Ulrici had a fantastic show, claiming the young horse title on the five-year-old PRE stallion Matador HN (above). She also went on to dominate at Madrid/Lusitania (prix st georges) level, taking gold on the 10-year-old Hernesto HN.

6. Jean-François Lagarde and Altanero LXXVII

This French pair proved unbeatable at Magistrale (inter B), scooping the title with a margin of more than 7%, and winning team bronze too. Altanero is a 15-year-old PRE stallion by Palillero III.

7. Alice Hurley and Deseado CCV

A dramatic freestyle set to film music earned Ireland’s Alice Hurley a silver medal in the Madrid/Lusitania. Alice was riding the PRE breeding stallion Deseado, who has returned to competition after being out for over a year.

8. Emily Burns and Lago Icon

Britain’s Emily Burns secured a silver medal in young horse ranks riding the impressive six-year-old PRE stallion Lago Icon.

For the full report from the MCI European finals, don’t miss the 18 October issue of Horse & Hound.