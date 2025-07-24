From outsider to RIHS champion: Hickstead debutante claims surprise win on pony ‘never meant for showjumping’





Fifteen-year-old Gabriella Douglas delivered an unexpected win at Hickstead’s Agria Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), taking the Oakley Coachbuilders’ winter grade JC championship on Farravaune Shannen, a pony that wasn’t bred to showjump and on only her second-ever outing on grass.

Turning the form book on its head, the pair beat the favourites with a steady clear that was 17.44sec slower than second place, after every other combination in the nine-rider jump off faulted.

“I wasn’t very fast at all, I didn’t go for many of the turns. I just thought I’d keep her confidence up with a double clear and I’d be more than happy with that,” said Gabriella, who made the six hour trip to the show from Burnley, Lancs. “I never thought I’d win it but honestly, it feels like a massive achievement.

“I didn’t watch any of the other jump offs but I think people are eager to win and it can go to your head a bit. I just went in there looking for a double clear and sometimes that’s the best outcome.

“The first round was really nerve wracking for me because I only ever jumped on grass for the first time last week,” she added. “I could feel she was a little bit nervous and unsure but because she’s got a heart of gold and she trusts me she just went with it.

“There were a couple of shots that were a bit off or a bit deep but she tried so hard.”

Gabriella, who doesn’t come from a show jumping background, started riding at her cousins’ farm and began competing less than three years ago.

“I just enjoy it so much, and I was never meant to compete, but when I started doing it, I got such a buzz,” she said. “The two ponies I jump are the only two I’ve ever had, and I’ve produced them both from three-year-olds, so to win a big show like this is absolutely incredible.”

Gabriella came across now seven-year-old Farravaune Shannen, who was originally destined for the show ring, at her trainer’s yard as a “tricky” youngster and believes it was fate that their paths crossed.

“She was sent to my trainer’s yard to be sold and they were going to do working hunters with her. I sat on her and found she was really scopey and really brave,” she said.

The pair have also qualified for this year’s newcomers final at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), in what is Gabriella’s final year on ponies.

“I am so proud of her,” she added. “She wasn’t bred for it and she wasn’t meant to be the pony she is but she tries so hard for me, she has a heart of gold and I couldn’t ask for better.”

