‘I cried when she won’: tiny rider crowned champion in first showing season





A tiny rider who started her showing career with the dream of winning a sash was crowned riding club champion at the age of four.

Stephanie Roby told H&H her daughter Tiffany White loves riding, spending time with her 20-year-old loan pony Poppy – and competing. At the end of her first showing season, she was presented with six trophies at the Leyland and District Riding Club awards night.

“She loves it,” Stephanie said. “She’d choose going to a show over a party or the play centre; she just wants to ride.”

Stephanie, who showjumped until she had Tiffany, said she “knew nothing about showing”, but she and Tiffany, who was then three, started with fun classes last spring. By the end of the season, Tiffany and Poppy topped the lead-rein and best-mannered leagues, as well as coming second in other categories.

“When the results came out and I told her she’d won, she was cheering,” Stephanie said. “We have to tell her she won’t win every time, but when she did win her sash, she said ‘I’ve finally done it’. And when we say ‘Well done’, she says ‘It’s not me, we need to say well done to Poppy’, and ‘I’m so proud of her’.”

Stephanie added that when she first secured 13.2hh Poppy on loan from a friend, others thought the mare was too big for Tiffany.

“She is too big really but they’ve just finished their first season, and they’re trotting, cantering and going over small jumps,” Stephanie said. “People say she’s a pocket rocket but she’s so calm with Tiffany; she really looks after her.

“It was a dream come true to see Tiffany winning champion at such a young age, and when she won her sash, I was crying, her dad Tim was crying – and she loves it.”

