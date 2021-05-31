‘Replace and donate’ initiative to help horses in need, plus the latest equestrian partnership news





Hoof support brand FormaHoof is donating used moulds to equines in need as part of its “replace and donate” programme.

FormaHoof provides support to horses’s hooves through a moulding process, creating a non-invasive, three-dimensional protective and supportive overlay on a horse’s foot.

The company has pledged to clean, disinfect and donate to charity any moulds returned to them by 30 June.

In return, the sender will receive a replacement and another mould of their choice for free.

“FormaHoof’s mission is to help improve the comfort, performance and welfare of equines worldwide,” said a statement from the company.

“Hoof problems are one of the biggest challenges faced in the rehabilitation of neglected and abused equines and FormaHoof can offer instant pain relief, faster rehabilitation and a brighter future for horses, ponies and donkeys that may have faced a lifetime of pain and neglect.”

The idea was inspired by a Putting in the Magic Pony Sanctuary in Waterford.

Horse of the Year Show (HOYS)

The Birmingham showcase has recently announced a raft of new and returning sponsorship agreements for the 2021 event.

The large hack class is to be renamed the Culford Lodge Commodities Large Hack of the Year, with the Stennett family continuing their sponsorship.

David Stennett, who previously sponsored the large hack, passed away in December. His daughter, Lucy Cameron, and the Stennett family have decided to maintain their sponsorship, under the new name, to honour her father’s support and the happy memories they have from the show.

“Culford Lodge Commodities and the Stennett family are delighted to be sponsoring HOYS again this year,” said Lucy. “This is an event that brought my father much happiness, as it does for everyone who attends or takes part. Through our sponsorship we see it as a way of giving something back to the sport that we love so much and enjoy year after year.”

Event director Emma Williams added: “We are extremely grateful to the Stennett family for their generous sponsorship of this class.

“It is a class that carries so much heritage and prestige, and the welcome support that the Stennett family have shown, not just this year but throughout the years, is truly appreciated by us and the competitors.”

Roseberry Stud, owned by Susie Hinchliffe and her daughter Tammy Heathcote, has extended its support by continuing its role as title sponsors of the Partbred Pony of the Year Championship for a further year.

“Sponsoring HOYS means a lot to us, it’s such a prestigious show, and one that we have competed at since 1996,” said Tammy. “It has been a great pleasure to watch it grow over the years into the fantastic event that it is today. Plus, it gives us an opportunity to give something back into showing.”

Simon Constable’s Equine Vets is continuing its support of the Ridden Purebred Arab of the Year class alongside Brian and Ruth Roberts.

“The passion and enthusiasm of all the competitors for the Arabian horse is also shared by the sponsors and we are proud to be alongside the Arab Horse Society, and Brian and Ruth Roberts in supporting the qualifying classes during the season through to the pinnacle of HOYS itself,” said Simon.

“We value the opportunity to help to raise the profile of the Arabian breed and show it off at its best as a proud, beautiful, and intelligent show-horse.”

Bomber Bits

The bit manufacturer has welcomed multiple youth European eventing medallist Bubby Upton to its team of ambassadors

Bubby, 22, who combines studying sports management alongside riding at four-star level, said: “I am unbelievably impressed with the improvements that I have felt in my horses’ way of going since using Bombers, and in the horses’ comfort. There’s an individual solution for every horse.”

