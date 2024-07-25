First peek at the Paris 2024 Olympic cross-country course, and more things the horse world is talking about





Olympic cross-country course

H&H’s eventing and magazine editor Pippa Roome is on the ground in Versailles and has brought readers an early look at the Paris 2024 Olympic eventing course with photos of every fence on Pierre Le Goupil’s cross-country track. The course features 28 numbered obstacles, plus pontoon crossings over the iconic grand canal.

The Brits have arrived!

Britain’s eventing squad touched down at Versailles yesterday (Wednesday, 24 July) and are settling into the Olympic venue. The Brits arrived in France on Monday, via LeShuttle, and the horses were based at private stabling to break up the journey before travelling on to Versailles yesterday. An FEI spokesperson said: “For these four-legged Olympians who have been training hard to compete on a global stage, their accommodation is nothing short of a five-star rating.”

The latest episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast

British rider Lewis Carrier, who was long-listed for British dressage squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, is the guest on the 151st episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, in partnership with Scoot Boots. In this episode, Lewis speaks about forging a career, training a horse to grand prix, and his long-term partner, Diego V.

