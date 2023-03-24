Final farewell to respected judge with ‘wealth of knowledge and passion’





Jane Paterson, the long-standing showing judge and supporter of native breeds died on 25 February, aged 69, following a short illness.

Born in Finedon, north Northamptonshire, Miss Patterson was the eldest of three children. Her father David was a farmer, and her mother Frances’ side of the family had a farm in Cumbria. Miss Paterson went to school in Wellingborough, but she most enjoyed helping her father with the horses and work on the farm.

She enjoyed riding in gymkhanas, firstly with a 12.2hh pony called Misty, then a 14.2hh named Jason. She turned to showing and bought riding pony youngstock from the Rising Hoe Stud in Bedford, then moved to showing mountain and moorlands. She also showed Fells, Dartmoors and Shetlands with her father, which she continued following her mother’s death in 2005.

Miss Paterson was an active member of the National Pony Society (NPS) area 13 committee for more than 20 years, and was also a member of the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) area 17 committee. She was a respected judge and known for her native pony knowledge, attending major shows around the country. She was on the NPS and BSPS panels for more than 25 years, and was also a Fell, Shetland, Dartmoor and Connemara breed judge.

When Miss Paterson’s father died in 2010, she left the farm and bought a cottage in Poddington, Bedfordshire, where she was often seen walking her dogs for miles, which was another passion of hers. Around that time she met Kerry Bates, who became like family to her and she enjoyed helping show Kerry’s ponies, including riding Dartmoors for her in the ring.

“Jane lived for showing equines, whether it was competing, judging, stewarding, or just watching,” said Kerry, adding that losing Jane had left a “massive hole”.

“She was a huge supporter of native breeds and her passion was to protect breed types, promoting substance and type. She had a wealth of knowledge, and was well respected for her passion.”

