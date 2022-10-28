Fears of ‘prolonged distress’ for horses as major firework displays cancelled





The RSPCA fears the cancellation of public firework displays will lead to the distress of “more animals than ever”.

Major displays in Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and Cardiff are among those cancelled, owing to rising costs.

The charity is concerned that pulling the plug on these major, planned events will lead to an increase in at-home fireworks.

“We fear that there will now be lots of little displays taking place over weeks and weeks, spreading out noise and causing prolonged distress for animals across a larger area,” said RSPCA campaigns manager Carrie Stones.

“We’d urge people to be considerate and keep neighbours with animals, including those with nearby horses or other livestock, informed of plans well in advance so they can make preparations to reduce the stress to their animals.

“Equally lower-noise fireworks can make such a difference to make displays safer for everybody.

“Put simply, please keep animals in mind if you are planning your own display and check out our advice on our website.”

Precautions taken by organisers of planned events, including notifying animal owners in advance, mitigate risks. The charity is urging anyone planning DIY displays to consider animals in their area.

Every year, H&H reports on serious firework-related incidents involving horses. New RSPCA statistics show 63% of 2,428 animal owners surveyed reported their pets appeared distressed during firework season.

The RSPCA is lobbying the Government for tighter controls and regulations around the sale and use of fireworks, and urging local authorities to introduce localised restrictions.

The charity’s concerns over the cancellation of major firework displays also come in the same week as 11 organisations, including the British Veterinary Association, signed an open letter asking for a review of firework sale and use.

