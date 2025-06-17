



A sad final farewell

Bank Farm Riding for the Disabled (RDA) group in Chesham said an “emotional goodbye” to its beloved 23-year-old Bella, who was put down on 10 June owing to ongoing health concerns.

Bella had been with the centre for 14 years, and had been on loan to RDA volunteer Denise Voon for the past 12 months for her 14-year-old autistic son.

“Bella was my son’s best friend,” said Denise, who added that everyone at the centre is heartbroken. “She gave confidence to children and taught so many to ride or just to be able to interact with ponies. She was just wonderful.”

Read full story

An impressive achievement

Hats off to 70-year-old Redwings trustee Ian Scott, who walked over 60 miles across the Lake District on 7 and 8 June in adverse conditions in an attempt to raise £2,000 for the charity.

Ian described himself as “a bit broken” after completing the challenge in a time of 22:28:05, but said the 100km walk “was worth every step”.

“There was pain, laughs, tears – and pies at 2.15am!” he said. “This challenge really had it all, but I was probably the fastest of the old geezers. When it rains in the Lakes, it really rains, and the uphill paths turned into streams. The wind was a real struggle too.”

Read full story

Training inspiration from Mary King

Most of us have had days when we head into the school without a plan, then spend half an hour trotting and cantering absent-mindedly in straight lines and circles without feeling much sense of achievement.

But no more – thanks to three super-simple training exercises from Mary King, which help you improve your position, increase your horse’s responsiveness and improve their way of going and are suitable for riders of all levels.

There is no fancy equipment needed – theses exercises can be done in an arena or a field on a 20m circle. So what’s stopping you?

Check out Mary’s training exercises

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now