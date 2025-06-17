



Leading doctors, biomechanic specialists and manufacturers are among experts taking a deeper look at whether safety vests – including body protectors and air vests – reduce injury severity.

The FEI has formed a new equestrian safety vest working group, which aims to improve rider safety through scientific research and innovation in protective equipment.

The announcement from the federation said this comes “amid a steady rise in the use of safety vests […] across a wide range of equestrian disciplines, and growing concern about the lack of independent data to support their effectiveness in reducing athlete injuries”.

Chair of the FEI medical committee Mark Hart will also chair the working group. Its first job is to “examine the current state of knowledge around thoracic and spinal injuries in equestrian sport, with a focus on understanding how and when these injuries occur, and whether safety vests play a significant role in reducing the severity of athlete injuries”.

Dr Hart said: “While there is growing support for the use of body protectors and air vests in both sport and recreational riding, there is still minimal data to fully understand their effectiveness.

“We lack critical data on how and what specific injuries occur during falls and how protective equipment performs under real-world conditions.

“Athletes and others in the community are asking important, constructive questions relating to how air vests perform in real-world settings, how they affect the athlete’s movement, and whether their use might influence the horse’s behaviour. These insights are essential and are helping to drive the discussion toward more effective and evidence-based safety solutions.”

He added: “This is why the FEI has tasked the working group with undertaking a comprehensive review of current safety standards and will include developing improved testing protocols that more accurately reflect the realities athletes face in both training and competition environments.”

The group has two arms: a scientific panel and a national federation advisory panel.

The scientific panel includes the British Horseracing Authority’s chief medical advisor, Jerry Hill, and features international experts in biomechanical engineering, injury modelling, medicine and safety vest manufacturing, and international standards bodies.

An FEI spokesperson said the panel has “diverse expertise” in areas of the body most at risk during a fall, such as the head, neck, spine, ribs and chest.

British Equestrian Trade Association executive director Claire Williams is among the experts on the national federation advisory panel. This group’s job is to “support open communication with the wider equestrian community in their regions” and to help co-ordinate additional fundraising for research.

The working group’s aims include collaborating closely with riders, manufacturers, international standards organisations and other sports with similar injury risks, such as racing and motocross.

It is expected to propose modifications or new testing protocols to promote safer design and encourage wider adoption of best practice. It will also make recommendations to the FEI and national federations on how to improve data collection and injury reporting, to better link fall mechanisms with injuries.

