



Love year-round turnout and hosting festivities? If you could fill two stables and love a party, you might want to check out this five-acre home.

Paddock House lies just outside the village of Gawsworth and the town of Macclesfield. It represents something of the best of three worlds; while it sits in a countryside setting, you have the charm of village life and the convenience of a town right on the doorstep, too.

From Macclesfield, direct trains run to destinations such as Manchester Piccadilly, Bristol Temple Meads and London Euston.

Stockport (17 miles), Stoke-on-Trent (20 miles) and Manchester (24 miles) are all within easy driving distance.

The Peak District town of Buxton is just 15 miles away.

The extensive competition and training venue, Somerford Park, is only 10 miles away. Other local equestrian centres include Beaver Hall (15 miles), Southview (26 miles), and Kelsall Hill (28 miles).

Your local hunt is Cheshire Forest.

Need a vet? Wright & Morten (8 miles) will have you covered.

Paddock House is on the market with Fine & Country for a guide price of £1.25m. Let’s take a look around…

We begin, as ever, with the equestrian offering – and we think this will suit a lot of amateur riders. Spread across the property’s five acres are five well-fenced paddocks, bordered with mains-powered Hotcote electric fencing and a 12-foot grass track around the perimeter — perfect for a little leg stretch before or after a schooling session. The land is fully enclosed with Equinet mesh, adding an extra layer of security for smaller four-legged friends.

The enclosed concrete yard has two stables by Whittington Hill, made to a premium specification. Each stable includes automatic drinkers and hay bars, plus there’s a hot and cold wash bay and solarium. Additional amenities include a dedicated tack room, feed store and electric throughout.

There’s an all-weather arena with an Equi-Ride surface as well as an Equi-Float turnout pen – meaning no more winter turnout woes.

There is a 160 square foot decked terrace to the rear of the house, which includes a bar and built-in barbecue area, full-size hot tub and integrated speakers.

Beyond the decking lies a purpose-built garden room with a functioning bar, fully connected with heating, electricity and internet.

On the north side of the house, find a putting green and chipping area within a sports lawn.

Inside the property, step first into a light foyer used as a dining space, which leads to the large living room on one side and a 37-foot open-plan kitchen on the other.

The kitchen has exposed beams, a 14-foot island with a breakfast bar and a dedicated lounge area with a wood burner. Appliances include a Quooker tap, integrated wine coolers and a draft beer pump.

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms have en suites, while the remaining two bedrooms share a high-spec family bathroom.

