‘A rare beacon’: farewell to highly respected equine vet





Svend-Erik Kold, the highly respected equine orthopaedic vet died in October following a short illness, aged 69.

Born in Aarhus, Denmark, in 1953, Mr Kold studied at the Royal Veterinary and Agricultural University in Copenhagen. He relocated to the UK and joined the Animal Health Trust (AHT) in Newmarket on a scholarship. He originally had an interest in cardiology but professor Leo Jeffcott persuaded him to turn his attention to stifle and subchondral bone cysts, and this was the beginning of his passion for equine orthopaedics.

He was employed by the AHT and remained there for almost 10 years, during which time he produced a number of papers and a doctoral thesis.

In 1991 he joined John Killingbeck at a private mixed practice, following a sabbatical in the USA the year before. Mr Kold and Mr Killingbeck later left the practice to form the Willesley Equine Clinic, treating dressage and event horses. When Willesley became part of the B&W Group, Mr Kold set up a private practice from his home in Tetbury, managed by his wife Ali, whom he married in 1993.

Mr Kold was also a highly sought-after expert witness for veterinary legal work, and a veterinary advisor to a Danish insurance company. He continued to visit Denmark regularly, where he was involved with the Danish Equine Veterinary Association and delivered CPD to students.

He had a lifelong passion for racing and during his employment at the AHT, he was asked to provide veterinary cover at Ascot racecourse. He was later senior vet at Ascot for 30 years.

“We have lost a rare beacon of our profession who was a standard-bearer for the uncompromising levels of professionalism which he maintained and instilled in others. Svend will be much missed but never forgotten and his fitting legacy is the reputation he masterminded at the Willesley Equine Clinic,” said John Killingbeck.

He is survived by his wife Ali and daughters Olivia and Amelia.

