Farewell to dedicated and respected pony breeder





Miss Jane Glass, the dedicated Fell pony breeder of Wolds stud died on 6 May, aged 87.

Miss Glass was born in Nottingham, and moved to Wymeswold, Leicestershire, as a child. She gained her Pony Club A test, and went on to own Cum Cottage Riding School, while showing horses for various people.

She had a Fell pony early on and always swore to have another as she was so taken with the breed. In 1967 she bought Shilstone Rocks Blackberry, and a year later Waverhead Rob, to be her foundation stock at Wolds stud.

Miss Glass was dedicated to breeding true-to-type Fell ponies under her Wolds prefix, and she remains respected for the ponies she bred. She promoted the breed globally, and several of her ponies were exported to Germany and Holland.

She allocated a lot of her time to the Fell Pony Society, and served on the council for many years. In partnership with the late Mary Longsdon, she was a founder of the society’s southern breed show. They also worked to set up the area groups and looked after the society’s merchandise, travelling up and down the country promoting the breed. The society recognised Miss Glass’ hard work and dedication by making her an honorary member.

Miss Glass loved to watch her ponies perform, and would always be ringside talking to breeders. She would share her knowledge and had a skill of matching her ponies to people. Wolds ponies are respected across many disciplines including showing, driving and dressage. There are many people who can say, “It was because of Jane Glass we now have Fell ponies.” Wolds stud will continue in her honour, run by Jane Rawen with support from Janet Copeland.

A celebration of Miss Glass’ life will take place on 9 June at 2pm, at Wymeswold Rempstone Road Cemetery, followed by Wymeswold Memorial Hall.

