Facebook confirms crackdown on horses for sale adverts

Facebook has confirmed it is cracking down on users advertising animals for sale on the site.

The website had a long-standing policy stating animals are not to be sold on its platform (news, 4 May 2017), but there has been little enforcement until recently.

Some pages advertising horses for sale have been removed as have individual adverts.

H&H has also learned of adverts previously approved by Facebook and those which individuals have paid Facebook to “boost” have now been found to be “in breach of community standards”. They have been removed and in at least one case, the page deactivated and the user’s personal account suspended.

A Facebook spokesman told H&H it has “recently made some changes” in how it approaches animal sales.

These include updating its “community standards” policies — the most recent changes that affect those attempting to buy or sell horses are dated April 2019.

A footnote explaining its “policy rationale” states: “As we strive to protect the welfare of animals against illicit trades, we cannot always ensure their safety in a peer-to-peer transaction.

“We will still allow such sales if posted by brick-and-mortar entities, animal rehoming, and adoption agencies and shelters.

“This is an update to our existing policy, which already prohibits the sale of endangered wildlife and their parts.

“We will continue working to keep both people and animals safe and also plan on providing new reporting options on Facebook so that people can report content that violates this policy.”

Users have questioned how an advert on the site can be an animal welfare risk. Many reacted with shock and a number of group admins are asking their members not to post adverts for fear of the groups’ being shut down.

