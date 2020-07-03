Extra international classes to give ‘much-needed’ boost to 2020 eventing calendar

New international classes have been added to Burnham Market Horse Trials (17-20 September) giving a “much-needed” boost to the 2020 calendar.

Following agreement by the British Eventing (BE) fixtures panel and approval from the FEI, the Sussex event will hold a CCI4*L and CCI4*S for eight- and nine-year-old horses.

BE chief executive Jude Matthews said the additional classes were “excellent news”.

“It will give combinations a much-needed opportunity to gain important minimum eligibility requirements following the sad cancellation of this year’s Blenheim Palace Horse Trials,” she said.

“The classes will move back to Blenheim Palace in 2021, but BE – and I’m sure many competitors and owners – are very grateful to Alec Lochore and the team at Burnham Market for hosting them this year.”

It was announced in April that this year’s Blenheim had been cancelled owing to the coronavirus, with BE stating at the time it was not prudent to move forward with planning with the level of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and social distancing.

BE was given the green light on 19 June for the sport to return in England, with Aske (North Yorkshire), Tweseldown (Hants), and Barbury (Wilts) scheduled as the first events to run, on 10/11-12 July. The sport is to operate under a “new normal” with online scoring, print-at-home numbers, and limited numbers on site among the changes.

Further details on Burnham Market along with the fixtures calendar for September and October will be announced by BE in due course.

