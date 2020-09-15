‘Excellent work’ between riders and authorities to secure new warning road signs

New signs alerting drivers to riders’ presence on the roads are an “excellent” example of collaborative working.

Eight “Dead Slow” warning signs have been installed in and around Brewood village, Staffordshire, where the equestrian community has been concerned about increased traffic connected to a new housing development.

The project is the result of collaboration between the British Horse Society (BHS), Staffordshire County Council’s highways department and Horses & Road Safety Awareness.

Concerned about construction traffic travelling to and from the site where 73 homes are being built, riders in the area contacted the BHS.

One of the riders, Sue Hayes, said: “When the news broke about the development here in Brewood, I was especially concerned about works traffic on Ivy House Lane and Four Ashes Road. Sharp bends, poor visibility – it would be an accident waiting to happen.

“I had seen ‘Dead Slow’ signs up in Northumberland on holiday and so I got in touch with the BHS. They contacted Staffordshire County Council’s highways team and we then met with a community officer and the BHS’s Alan Hiscox on site to discuss what could be done.

“I am really pleased that we now have eight signs up in the village. A big thank you to the many BHS team members who helped make this happen, including BHS regional manager Andrea Jackman.”

Judi Cartwright has been riding in the area for years.

“Brewood village has a number of blackspots; blind bends and sharp turns, with drivers using our roads as a rat run between the A5 and the A449,” she said.

“There is one bend that motorists regularly take too fast and end up in a farmer’s field. And that’s before the construction traffic arrives.”

Continues below…

‘A significant result for riders’: proposed Highway Code changes include strong guidance on passing horses ‘The Highway Code strictly forbids drivers from wearing anything that can jeopardise the movement of your feet to safely work September savings of up to 35% on Horse & Hound delivered to you If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription

BHS director of safety Mr Hiscox has been educating drivers via the Dead Slow road safety campaign for over four years.

He said: “Narrow country lanes with heavy goods vehicles meeting horses could lead to difficulties for riders and drivers, so I am really grateful to Staffordshire County Council for working with us to raise awareness of the challenges for all concerned.

“Horses are flight animals and may react to anything they are unsure of. If all road users are considerate and mindful of one another, we can reduce the number of incidents involving horses on our roads.

“This was an excellent example of collaboration involving Sue and her friends, the Horses & Road Safety Awareness team, and the county council.”

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

