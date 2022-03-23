Event horses’ discomfort and other things the horse world is talking about





Eventing study

It has been found that many amateur riders blame themselves when a horse’s performance is below par, while others will be told to use more leg, longer spurs or a different bit. But it could be that the horse is trying to tell us he is not comfortable. A recent study of more than 1,000 starts in eventing up to novice level, using the ridden horse pain ethogram, found that the horses who showed the fewest signs of discomfort were placed the highest.

Find out how the research worked and why it is important

Thanks from Ukraine

The equestrian community has been praised for its instant kindness and support for its Ukrainian counterparts. H&H has reported on the huge efforts being made across Britain to get essential supplies to the country, to which lorries continue to deliver donations of vital supplies, medical equipment and horse feed.

Find out what the Ukrainian equestrian federation says is most needed

A record-breaking Badminton?

In his H&H column, Mark Phillips looks forward to what he believes will be a superb Badminton, with a stellar list of entries for its first running since 2019, adding: “Like Cheltenham, I’m sure Badminton will break all records.”

“I was also lucky enough to walk the course at Badminton last week with my course advisor hat on. I think this is Eric Winter’s best Badminton yet and it is definitely not a four-star! The trip from the Deer Park down around the Vicarage Ditch is still the stiffest two or three minutes of cross-country anywhere in the world.”

Read Mark Phillips’ thoughts on Badminton

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.