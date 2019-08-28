European Eventing Championships dressage times — find out what time the Brits ride and who’s on the team

The British team order for the Longines FEI European Eventing Championships has been released.

The chosen quartet who will ride on the British team are Pippa Funnell (Majas Hope), Piggy French (Quarrycrest Echo), Tina Cook (Billy The Red) and Oliver Townend (Cooley Master Class).

Laura Collett (London 52) and Kitty King (Vendredi Biats) will ride as individuals.

The British squad’s dressage times are as follows:

Pippa Funnell with her own and Marek Sebastak’s Majas Hope: Thursday, 10.45am local time, 9.45am British time

Piggy French with Jayne McGivern's Quarrycrest Echo: Thursday, 2.31pm local time, 1.31pm British time

Laura Collett with Karen Bartlett, Keith Scott and her own London 52: Thursday, 3.46.30pm local time, 2.36.30pm British time

Tina Cook with Elisabeth Murdoch’s Billy The Red: Friday, 12.07.30pm local time, 11.07.30am British time

Kitty King with Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker’s Vendredi Biats: Friday, 1.45pm local time, 12.45pm British time

Oliver Townend with Angela Hislop’s Cooley Masterclass: Friday, 3.45.30pm local time, 2.45pm British time

Britain is drawn ninth of the 12 teams, but Spain, Austria and Finland only have three team members each so those nations all sit out the first rider rotation. Pippa is the seventh rider into the arena tomorrow morning.

All times and results from the European Eventing Championships

Germany will field Andreas Dibowski (FRH Corrida) as their first team rider tomorrow at 10.15am (9.15am British time), followed by Kai Rüder (Colani Sunrise) at 1.53pm (12.53pm British time). Their big hitters both come forward on Friday, with Michael Jung (FischerChipmunk FRH) at 11.30am (10.30am British time) and Ingrid Klimke (SAP Hale Bob OLD) at 3.08pm (2.08pm British time).

The first person into the arena tomorrow will be the guinea pig rider Nicolai Aldinger at 9.40am (8.40am British time) — he is not actually competing, but performs the test to allow officials to check their systems and the ground jury to get their eye in.

The first competitor down the centreline is Dutch team rider Merel Blom on Chiccolino at 10am (9am British time).

