Escaped horse found stuck in cattle grid after dragging it along the road





A horse who escaped from his field but then did not manage to clear a cattle grid was found some distance away having dragged part of the grid with him.

Crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the rescue of the horse, who was still stuck in part of the grid at a farm in Hethe, near Bicester. Firefighters from Bicester, Kidlington and Banbury fire stations were sent to the scene, at 8.30pm on Saturday (24 August).

“Two horses had escaped from a field and after his friend had successfully jumped over the cattle grid, the second horse got one of his front legs caught in the grid,” a spokesperson for the fire service said. “He then managed to drag the section of cattle grid further down the lane. Thankfully, the owners were quickly on hand to calm the horse down and prevent him trying to move further, before calling 999.”

The Bicester firefighters assessed the situation and came up with a plan to free the horse while they waited for a vet, and the fire service’s animal rescue team from Kidlington.

“After the horse had been sedated by the vet to keep him calm, firefighters used hydraulic spreaders to force apart the bars of the cattle grid and release him,” the spokesperson said.

“They were then able to straighten the grid and reinstall it, ensuring farm vehicles could continue to use the track.

“Crews reported that the horse’s injuries are believed to be superficial, and he is in a stable condition.”

