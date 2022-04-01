Showjumping hero bows out, a ‘British Aachen’, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A legend retires

Former Olympic champion Eric Lamaze has officially retired from competition owing to his health. The Canadian showjumper, 53, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and announced in November he was taking a sabbatical from the sport. “I’ve always said that I will retire under my own terms when the time is right. The situation with my health has forced me to make the decision earlier than I had envisioned, but the silver lining is that I still have the will to win and can contribute to the Canadian team and the sport I love through my new role as chef d’equipe,” he said.

Read the full story behind Eric’s decision

2. A ‘British Aachen’?

In Carl Hester’s exclusive comment for H&H, he reflects on Keysoe CDI and plans the venue owners have for the Bedfordshire show centre. “They have ambitious plans for Keysoe’s future as a world-class venue. Already the facilities are exceptional, and the aim is to provide a stress-free and welcoming experience for all,” said Carl. “Could we see a “British Aachen” take shape? I’ve been hearing about CHIO Aachen’s Campus Programme of Excellence, with Isabell Werth as head coach for dressage and Jos Lansink heading the showjumping coaching initiative[…] Perhaps another idea for Keysoe, Sarah?”

Hear about Keysoe’s plans for the future

3. An award to honour a great

The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) has announced the introduction of a new award in honour of the late, great showman Robert Oliver. Members of the BSPS council will be talent spotting competitors aged under 25 at shows in 2022. The winning riders will have the opportunity of competing in a final at the BSPS summer championships at Arena UK, with a prize package that includes an afternoon tour of Carl Hester’s yard.

Find out more about this opportunity

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.