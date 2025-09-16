



An unusual Roman horse burial

Archaeologists have discovered the skeleton of a horse that was “buried with care” nearly 1,900 years ago on the site of a Roman villa near Langport, Somerset. Former journalist and archaeology enthusiast Tina Rowe told H&H the horse was lying in a “naturalistic pose, as if stepping forward with head raised”. “The position suggests it was buried with care,” she added “Burials of horses are rare on Roman sites and archaeologists believe it may have been especially important to its owner.” Thames Valley Archaeological Services (TVAS) has been excavating since the start of this year, in a project overseen by Armour Heritage (Frome) and funded by the Abri housing association, which is building 100 homes on the greenfield site.

Read full story

France loses big hitter ahead of Blenheim

As the final countdown to the Agria FEI European Eventing Championships (17-21 September) continues, the French squad will be heading to Blenheim Palace without one of its big guns. Nicolas Touzaint has withdrawn because Absolut Gold HDC has a minor injury. The pair led the French team to two medals – team bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (sixth individually) and team bronze at the 2023 Europeans in Haras du Pin (fifth individually) – and were also 10th at the 2019 Europeans, in which France finished fourth. Last year, they were seventh on their Burghley Horse Trials debut.

Find out who will replace this top pair

Why racing went on strike

British racing held a one-day strike for the first time in history on 10 September, when no racing took place. This was in protest at a proposed increased tax on online betting that has been dubbed an “existential threat” to the sport. This unprecedented step was taken in response to Government proposals to harmonise all remote gambling duties, which would increase the 15% tax rate paid by bookmakers on racing to bring it in line with online gaming, taxed at 21%. The British Horseracing Authority has warned that the impact would be felt across the horse world, as any reduction in the sport’s funding will affect the ability to undertaken research to improve veterinary science and equine health, which benefits all breeds of horses in Britain and worldwide.

Read full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now