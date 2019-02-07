Riding centre that helps those in need seeks new home

A riding centre that helps people going through difficult times is urgently seeking a new home.

Community interest company Eat, Sleep, Ride in the Scottish Borders needs to find a new base as soon as possible, or risks not being able to carry on the therapy it provides.

The social enterprise works with people with mental health problems, those who have suffered abuse and people who live in areas of high deprivation, as well as those with other challenges such as drug or alcohol addiction.

Director Danielle McKinnon said it is “a great shame” the centre is having to start again after many months of work and investment.

“Unless we find a new place fast, we will no longer be able to offer the education and therapy that has changed so many lives,” said Ms McKinnon.

“The team and I have created something special here and we need your help to keep the project alive.

“We have a vision for the future, and plans to build on what we already have, all we need is a new location to make this a reality.

“So please, if you have a new location that you think will suit us, then get in touch. If you share our vision and want to help, then please get in touch. Together we can build a better future and grow the economy whilst giving back to the surrounding communities.”

Ms McKinnon told H&H they are open to any ideas, provided there is land to accommodate 12 horses.

“Ideally we would like to stay in East Berwickshire for the people we have been helping,” she added.

Eat, Sleep, Ride has support from Firstsport’s Social Entrepreneurs Fund, the National Lottery Community Fund, Scottish Borders Council, Scottish Borders business gateway and is accredited to the Trekking and Riding Society of Scotland.

Ms Mckinnon, who has a background of working with horses and holds her British Horse Society stage three coaching and stage four riding qualifications, explained why she wanted to help others through horses.

“I didn’t have the best upbringing — I was expelled from schools and grew up in care and horses kind of saved me,” she said. “I wanted to do something to give back.”

For more information, contact admin@eatsleeprides.org

