



A bridleless dressage horse

Mia Rodley has trained her now seven-year-old horse Boogie to work without a bridle from the start – and recently won a class at a “do dressage differently” show run by Equi-Fun Club at Plumpton College. Mia is the founder of a company that offers natural horsemanship training and displays, and so often rides without a bridle, but Boogie is the first horse she has produced throughout with one.

Mia said she was delighted with the judges’ comments, which praised the harmonious partnership: “I loved that, because it’s totally my goal. That lovely feeling of complete synergy with your horse; on the ground and riding because with liberty, you’re just tapping into your horse’s mind, every millisecond, you’re with them on the ground, keeping that amazing mental connection. Bridleless is exactly the same – it’s liberty riding, basically.

“I’ve done it where I’ve got a very highly schooled horse, taken off the bridle and ride them bridleless, but the frame and collection have been taught from the reins. Boogie’s frame and self-carriage is entirely taught without a bit or bridle.”

Find out more about this combination

Tributes to vet and true horsewoman

The horse world has paid tribute to Rebecca Hamilton-Fletcher, a lifelong horse lover and “the ultimate vet”, who died unexpectedly, aged 65.

Rebecca (Becca) was born and grew up in Richmond on Thames, but her happiest childhood memories were the weekends and summers spent with her family at their cottage in Rempstone on the Isle of Purbeck. This was where Rebecca acquired her first pony, Twinkle. The spark was lit, the flame fanned and a world with horses beckoned.

Rebecca’s ambition was always to be an equine vet, and she graduated from the University of Bristol with honours in 1983.

She worked in various practices; she was resident vet at Whitcombe racing stables when Cool Ground won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1992, then spent a short time at Avon Lodge in Salisbury. Becca set up a two-woman equine practice, then moved to Endell Equine hospital in Salisbury, where she stayed for 25 years. Her mantra was: “A horse or pony is not naughty, there is always an underlying problem.”

Obituary: Rebecca Hamilton-Fletcher

Farewell to founder of equine transport company

Quentin Wallace, the founder of equine international transport company IRT died on 12 June, aged 77. Quentin was born in the UK and his first trip to Australia in 1966 “set the course for a lifetime of innovation and adventure”.

In 1972 equine disease halted sea transport but Quentin saw an opportunity in equine air transport between the northern and southern hemispheres. Using his knowledge of international travel routes and understanding of horses, he created IRT.

Over time the business grew from a one-man vision to a team of more than 100 staff, with offices in Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK and Germany.

Obituary: Quentin Wallace

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now