‘He meant so much’: Farewell to champion cob

A well-known lightweight show cob who won at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) on two separate occasions has died aged 27.

Dr Bob was known for his partnership with amateur showman Ian Darcy, who rode him to many victories on the show circuit.

Ian’s grandson Callum Potts, who is following in his grandfather’s footsteps with an impressive showing record of his own, credits Dr Bob for his own successes.

“He meant so much to our family and without him and his success, I would not be showing today,” said Callum, who won in amateur ranks at the himself at the RIHS last year with Ian’s riding horse Westerdale Regal Max.

“Dr Bob really was the horse that got my grandad going in the show ring. He was champion amateur cob at the RIHS two years in a row.”

As well as his impressive amateur record and county show tally, Dr Bob was a national championship show title holder and also qualified for the Horse of the Year Show as an open lightweight nine years in a row, achieving a ninth place on his final appearance there.

Dr Bob was bought by Ian through John Marsh from Sue McKenzie in 1998.

“Hilary Le’ Moingion took my grandad to see Bob, who bought him then and there,” said Callum. “He had been retired from the show ring for a while but after his career ended he became chief babysitter to all of our youngsters including my own Westerdale Regal Max. He will be missed dearly by all of us at home.”

