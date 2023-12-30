‘Potential to save millions of donkeys’: end of ‘brutal’ trade could be in sight





A ban on the slaughter of donkeys and export of their skins in Brazil and every country in Africa is a step closer.

Skins are used to produce a traditional Chinese remedy, called ejiao. It is putting donkey populations under serious risk, and by extension is a threat to the communities that rely on donkeys.

Laws on both sides of the Atlantic are expected to pass in early 2024, which is hoped will effectively cut off supply from two of the biggest markets.

The “Donkeys in Africa Now and in the Future” report, which called for a 15-year ban on the trade, has received the endorsement of the African Union’s specialised technical committee on agriculture, rural development, water and environment. The African Union is made up of 55 member states that represent all the countries on the African continent, and this report was produced by its inter-African bureau for animal resources, with support from the International Coalition for Working Equids.

The report will be put forward to the assembly of heads of states and governments for adoption in February 2024.

In Brazil, the bill to ban donkey and horse slaughter has passed both the agricultural and environmental commissions, and will now go to the constitution and justice committee.

The Donkey Sanctuary has long campaigned for the end of the trade.

The charity’s director of advocacy and campaigns, Ian Cawsey, said the proposed measures “have the potential to save the lives of millions of donkeys every year”.

“The Donkey Sanctuary’s ‘Stop the Slaughter — end the donkey skin trade’ campaign is the single biggest donkey protection initiative we have undertaken in 50 years of operation,” said Mr Cawsey.

“The ending of slaughter and export of donkey products for the skin trade in 56 countries across two continents is closer than ever and would be a huge milestone on the road to ending the global donkey skin trade.”

