Donkey Sanctuary residents to star in TV programme

CBeebies viewers will be able to go behind the scenes at the Donkey Sanctuary’s state-of-the-art hospital when it appears on an episode of Ferne and Rory’s Vet’s Tales.

Presenter Rory Crawford spent the day at the Donkey Sanctuary’s Brookfield Hospital near Honiton, Devon, to follow the charity’s vets as they treated the residents.

The trip was filmed for the show’s “Vets Go” segment, which focuses on visiting animal sanctuaries and zoos to find out how they care for their animals.

The team followed vets Vicky Grove and Kaz Pickering as they performed some essential dental work on a donkey called Paddy — who has unfortunately been put to sleep since the episode was filmed.

They also visited the sanctuary’s nearby Brookfield Farm, where they met six-month old donkey foal Ben K, who had to be hand-reared by staff after his mother was unable to feed him.

The charity will feature on two episodes of the BBC programme, with the first being aired on Tuesday, 27 November and the second on Wednesday, 5 December, both at 4.35pm.

The Donkey Sanctary was founded in 1969 and has grown from its roots as a UK rescue into an international animal welfare organisation. It now has a total of 10 sanctuaries across Europe, where more than 6,000 donkeys and mules are able to receive lifelong care.

It also aims to transform the lives of the millions of working donkeys and mules around the world. The charity operates programmes in almost 40 countries for animals working in agriculture, industry and transportation, and those used in the production of meat and skin.

