Donkey foal with ‘long stripy socks’ born to rescued mother





The Donkey Sanctuary has welcomed its first foal of 2021; a colt who is sporting a coatful of fluff and dashingly striped legs.

The foal, who is yet to be named, has been exploring his new surroundings with dam Rachel, who was taken in by the welfare charity last year.

“The new arrival is light grey in colour with a hint of brown, and has stripes on his legs that resemble long stripy socks,” a spokesman for the Donkey Sanctuary said.

“During his first outing, he spent time close to his mother, regularly feeding from her and lying down in the grass for short naps.”

Rachel was already in foal, and in a “very poor” condition, when she was taken in by the charity in April 2020. Her owner was not meeting her basic welfare needs, or those of five other donkeys who were signed over to the sanctuary at the same time.

“Like others in the group, her feet were overgrown and needed urgent farrier attention to alleviate the suffering they were causing,” the spokesman said, adding that further checks after her arrival revealed her pregnancy.

Donkey Sanctuary farm manager Neil Coles said: “Rachel delivered her foal quickly, and with no complications. Our vet has checked over the mare and foal and is very happy with how they are both doing. Rachel has been a brilliant mum so far.

“It’s really lovely watching them enjoy the spring sunshine together, knowing that they will both have a safe and happy future with the Donkey Sanctuary.”

When the foal is old enough, he will be introduced to other youngsters, with the hope that they will form lasting relationships.

The Donkey Sanctuary has a no-breeding policy; any foals born in its care are to mares who arrive pregnant. All are guaranteed a home for life, at the sanctuary or with an approved rehomer.

