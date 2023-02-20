Donkey plays star role in BAFTA-winning film – with hopes high for an Oscar





The Donkey Sanctuary has added its voice to those celebrating the BAFTA success of The Banshees of Inisherin, welcoming the way in which donkeys are portrayed in the film.

The Banshees of Inisherin won four BAFTAs last night (19 February), including outstanding British film. Set and filmed in Ireland, it was eligible for that award owing to the Channel 4 funding it received.

The dark tragicomedy features Jenny the donkey as one of the film’s central characters.

“At its heart, this is a film about companionship,” said a spokesman for the Donkey Sanctuary.

“The bond between Padraic and [donkey] Jenny symbolises true friendship. Unlike Colm, Jenny the donkey is characteristically patient, loyal and reliable – the human friend we’d all love to have.”

The film’s BAFTA success follows recognition at the Golden Globes. It is also tipped for Oscars glory next month, as is EO, a Cannes award-winning film that shows the world from a donkey’s perspective.

“What’s so refreshing about the way donkeys have been portrayed in Banshees and EO is that they have been shown as the inquisitive, sensitive and loveable animals they are,” added the spokesman.

“Donkeys have been loyal and trusted companions to humans for millennia. We are delighted by the success of these films and the fact donkeys are finally getting their moment in the spotlight.

“We will certainly be keeping our fingers (and hooves!) crossed that EO, Jerzy Skolimowski’s sensitive and insightful portrayal of a donkey, takes home the Oscar for best international feature film.”

