Two 2019 Grand National runners to be sold 48 hours before the race

Top chasers Don Poli and Outlander are to be sold days ahead of the Grand National with entries to the feature race.

The popular National Hunt stars, who have both won a hat-trick of Grade One races, will go under the hammer at the 2019 Goffs UK Aintree Sale on the opening day of the Randox Health Grand National Festival (4 April).

Both are owned by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud and are trained by Co. Meath-based Gordon Elliott, who won the 2018 Grand National with Tiger Roll and in 2007 with Silver Birch.

“Don Poli and Outlander represent outstanding opportunities for new owners to purchase live chances in the Randox Health Grand National and also potential top-class hunter chasers for the future,” said Gigginstown House Stud’s Eddie O’Leary.

“Outlander also performs on better ground making him an ideal prospect for racing in America.”

Buyers who are already registered with the British Horseracing Authority will be able to change ownership in time for the Grand National two days later (Saturday, 6 April at 5.15pm).

The sale will take place in Aintree’s winners’ enclosure after racing.

Don Poli, who will carry 10st 13lb, is a two-time Cheltenham Festival winner, taking victories in the 2014 conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle before scoring the Grade One RSA Chase the following year (pictured, top). His other Grade One victories came in the 2014 Topaz Novice Chase at Leopardstown and the 2015 Lexus Chase at the same course.

The 10-year-old, by Poliglote, has won eight times under Rules, including beating 2015 Grand National hero Many Clouds in a listed chase at Aintree later that year. He also finished second to Cue Card in the Grade One Betfair Bowl at the 2016 Grand National meeting.

The 11-year-old Outlander has won 10 of his 35 starts under Rules and will carry 11st over Aintree’s iconic spruce fences.

His Grade One wins came in the 2017 Champion Chase at Down Royal and Leopardstown’s Flogas Novice Chase and Lexus Chase both in 2016.

More entries for the sale will be released later this week.

