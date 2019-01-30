Trending:

Tiger Roll aiming for back-to-back Grand National wins as 2019 entries revealed

Lucy Elder

Tiger Roll is entered to defend his Randox Health Grand National title as contenders for the 2019 race are revealed.

The pint-sized 2018 Grand National hero is joint favourite for April’s race with December’s Welsh Grand National winner Elegant Escape at 20/1.

A total of 112 horses have been entered for the 172nd running of Aintree’s most famous race, including a record 47 Irish-trained horses. Of these, 40 will start over the course, of 30 obstacles run at a distance of four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards, on 6 April at 5.15pm.

One For Arthur, who won in 2017, is among the others entered. Trainer Lucinda Russell said he is in “good form” .

“He has been fine since Haydock [where he last ran on 19 January] and he will either run again at Haydock in the Grand National Trial (16 February) or go to Kelso. We are yet to make a decision,” she said. “Obviously, the long-term plan is to return to Aintree in April.”

County Meath-based trainer Gordon Elliott, who trains Tiger Roll, has the most horses entered for this year’s race at 22.

These include Bless The Wings, who finished third here last year, 2018 Irish Grand National Winner General Principle as well as Grade One winners Outlander and Shattered Love.

Willie Mullins, Ireland’s 12-time champion jump trainer who saddled 2005 Grand National winner Hedgehunter, has 10 entries. These include 2018 runner-up Pleasant Company as well as Isleofhopendreams, who finished second in last year’s Irish Grand National.

The most successful British trainer in the race with horses entered is Gloucestershire-based Nigel Twiston-Davies.

He saddled 1998 winner Earth Summit and 2002 champion Bindaree and has nine entered for 2019, headed by Go Conquer, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai and Ballyoptic.

David Pipe and Colin Tizzard both have five entered each, with Neil Mulholland on four and Paul Nicholls with three.

Aintree racecourse’s managing director John Baker said he is “thrilled” the race has “such a strong entry”.

“The great race has attracted more entries that ever before from Ireland and it is a remarkable statistic that the record 47 Irish-trained horses amount to 42% of the total entries this year,” he said.

“We are counting down until Tuesday, 12 February, when the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National will be revealed at that great Liverpool landmark, the Cunard Building.”

 

Grand National entries 2019 in alphabetical order

Horse Age Owner Trainer
A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman Dr Richard Newland
ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 9 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) 9 David Fox Richard Hobson
ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
AMERICAN (FR) 9 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry
ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE
AUVERGNAT (FR) 9 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE
BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE) 7 M R & Mrs C J Barnwell Henry Daly
BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE
BALLYARTHUR (IRE) 9 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies
BALLYDINE (IRE) 9 Alan Halsall Charlie Longsdon
BALLYHILL (FR) 8 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies
BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies
BLACK CORTON (FR) 8 The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle Paul Nicholls
BLAKLION 10 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies
BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE
BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
BORICE (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE
BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
CALETT MAD (FR) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies
CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE
CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd
CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 Mrs C Skipworth Neil Mulholland
COGRY 10 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies
DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 7 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe
DON POLI (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
EDWULF 10 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE
ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 7 J P Romans Colin Tizzard
EXITAS (IRE) 11 P Middleton & M Lowther Phil Middleton
FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden
FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE
GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 9 Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls
GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies
HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt
IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland
ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE
JAROB 12 Chris Jones Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis Rebecca Curtis
JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE
JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 M Scott James Moffatt
KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson
KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 John J Murray Michael Scudamore
LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander
LIEUTENANT COLONEL 10 G Thompson Sophie Leech
LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards
MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE
MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE
MALL DINI (IRE) 9 Philip J Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE
MASTER DEE (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien
MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE
MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 Robert Bothway Neil King
MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill
MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 9 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex
MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann
MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE
MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 M R Chapman Anthony Honeyball
NED STARK (IRE) 11 Noel Moran & Valerie Moran Gordon Elliott IRE
NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE
ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell
OUT SAM 10 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE
OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
POLIDAM (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies Christian Williams
RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe
RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 Fergus Wilson David Pipe
RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 Rob Little Ian Williams
REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball
ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs
ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 9 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard
SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE
SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE
SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland
SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George
SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 10 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard
SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 8 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson
SOME NECK (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
SPLASH OF GINGE 11 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies
STEP BACK (IRE) 9 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock
SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
TEA FOR TWO 10 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams
THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 9 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard
THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 11 Paul & Clare Rooney Harry Fry
THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE
THE YOUNG MASTER 10 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland
TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 10 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 9 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore
ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard
UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE
VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE
VALTOR (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR) 10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe
VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe
VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE
VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith
WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 Baroness Harding Robert Walford
WARRIORS TALE 10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls
WESTERNER POINT (IRE) 10 Thade Quill Syndicate Eoghan O’Grady IRE
WILLIE BOY (IRE) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Charlie Longsdon
WOODS WELL (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
YALA ENKI (FR) 9 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams
ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 Axom LI Alan King

 

