Tiger Roll aiming for back-to-back Grand National wins as 2019 entries revealed

Tiger Roll is entered to defend his Randox Health Grand National title as contenders for the 2019 race are revealed.

The pint-sized 2018 Grand National hero is joint favourite for April’s race with December’s Welsh Grand National winner Elegant Escape at 20/1.

A total of 112 horses have been entered for the 172nd running of Aintree’s most famous race, including a record 47 Irish-trained horses. Of these, 40 will start over the course, of 30 obstacles run at a distance of four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards, on 6 April at 5.15pm.

One For Arthur, who won in 2017, is among the others entered. Trainer Lucinda Russell said he is in “good form” .

“He has been fine since Haydock [where he last ran on 19 January] and he will either run again at Haydock in the Grand National Trial (16 February) or go to Kelso. We are yet to make a decision,” she said. “Obviously, the long-term plan is to return to Aintree in April.”

County Meath-based trainer Gordon Elliott, who trains Tiger Roll, has the most horses entered for this year’s race at 22.

These include Bless The Wings, who finished third here last year, 2018 Irish Grand National Winner General Principle as well as Grade One winners Outlander and Shattered Love.

Willie Mullins, Ireland’s 12-time champion jump trainer who saddled 2005 Grand National winner Hedgehunter, has 10 entries. These include 2018 runner-up Pleasant Company as well as Isleofhopendreams, who finished second in last year’s Irish Grand National.

The most successful British trainer in the race with horses entered is Gloucestershire-based Nigel Twiston-Davies.

He saddled 1998 winner Earth Summit and 2002 champion Bindaree and has nine entered for 2019, headed by Go Conquer, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai and Ballyoptic.

David Pipe and Colin Tizzard both have five entered each, with Neil Mulholland on four and Paul Nicholls with three.

Aintree racecourse’s managing director John Baker said he is “thrilled” the race has “such a strong entry”.

“The great race has attracted more entries that ever before from Ireland and it is a remarkable statistic that the record 47 Irish-trained horses amount to 42% of the total entries this year,” he said.

“We are counting down until Tuesday, 12 February, when the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National will be revealed at that great Liverpool landmark, the Cunard Building.”

Grand National entries 2019 in alphabetical order

Horse Age Owner Trainer A TOI PHIL (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ABOLITIONIST (IRE) 11 M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman Dr Richard Newland ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR) 9 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR) 9 David Fox Richard Hobson ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE AMERICAN (FR) 9 The Jago Family Partnership Harry Fry ANIBALE FLY (FR) 9 J P McManus Tony Martin IRE AUVERGNAT (FR) 9 J P McManus Enda Bolger IRE BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE) 7 M R & Mrs C J Barnwell Henry Daly BAIE DES ILES (FR) 8 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE BALLYARTHUR (IRE) 9 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies BALLYDINE (IRE) 9 Alan Halsall Charlie Longsdon BALLYHILL (FR) 8 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BALLYOPTIC (IRE) 9 Mills & Mason Partnership Nigel Twiston-Davies BLACK CORTON (FR) 8 The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle Paul Nicholls BLAKLION 10 Simon Such & Gino Paletta Nigel Twiston-Davies BLESS THE WINGS (IRE) 14 Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor Gordon Elliott IRE BLOW BY BLOW (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE BORICE (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Gordon Elliott IRE BRISTOL DE MAI (FR) 8 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CALETT MAD (FR) 7 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies CALL IT MAGIC (IRE) 9 Zorka Wentworth Ross O’Sullivan IRE CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE) 10 Stuart Coltherd Stuart Coltherd CAROLE’S DESTRIER 11 Mrs C Skipworth Neil Mulholland COGRY 10 Graham and Alison Jelley Nigel Twiston-Davies DAKLONDIKE (IRE) 7 Prof Caroline Tisdall David Pipe DON POLI (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE DOUNIKOS (FR) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE EDWULF 10 J P McManus Joseph O’Brien IRE ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE) 7 J P Romans Colin Tizzard EXITAS (IRE) 11 P Middleton & M Lowther Phil Middleton FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE) 9 The Sandylini Racing Partnership Jamie Snowden FOLSOM BLUE (IRE) 12 Core Partnership Gordon Elliott IRE GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE) 9 Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood Paul Nicholls GO CONQUER (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Nigel Twiston-Davies HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE) 13 Cheveley Park Stud James Moffatt IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE) 9 Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding Neil Mulholland ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS 12 Kilbroney Racing Willie Mullins IRE JAROB 12 Chris Jones Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE JOE FARRELL (IRE) 10 M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis Rebecca Curtis JURY DUTY (IRE) 8 Sideways Syndicate Gordon Elliott IRE JUST A PAR (IRE) 12 M Scott James Moffatt KILCREA VALE (IRE) 9 Alan Spence Nicky Henderson KINGSWELL THEATRE 10 John J Murray Michael Scudamore LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Nick Alexander LIEUTENANT COLONEL 10 G Thompson Sophie Leech LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE) 9 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE LOOKING WELL (IRE) 10 David Wesley Yates Nicky Richards MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Jessica Harrington IRE MALA BEACH (IRE) 11 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE MALL DINI (IRE) 9 Philip J Reynolds Patrick Kelly IRE MASTER DEE (IRE) 10 Paul & Clare Rooney Fergal O’Brien MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE) 11 T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell Gordon Elliott IRE MILANSBAR (IRE) 12 Robert Bothway Neil King MINELLA ROCCO (IRE) 9 J P McManus Jonjo O’Neill MISSED APPROACH (IRE) 9 Alan & Andrew Turner Warren Greatrex MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE MORNEY WING (IRE) 10 The Steeple Chasers Charlie Mann MR DIABLO (IRE) 10 Aidan Glynn Philip Dempsey IRE MS PARFOIS (IRE) 8 M R Chapman Anthony Honeyball NED STARK (IRE) 11 Noel Moran & Valerie Moran Gordon Elliott IRE NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE) 10 Chris Jones Gordon Elliott IRE ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE) 10 Two Golf Widows Lucinda Russell OUT SAM 10 D Charlesworth Gordon Elliott IRE OUTLANDER (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE) 10 Fibbage Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE) 11 Malcolm Denmark Willie Mullins IRE POLIDAM (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE POTTERS CORNER (IRE) 9 All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies Christian Williams RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR) 7 John White & Anne Underhill David Pipe RATHLIN ROSE (IRE) 11 Fergus Wilson David Pipe RATHVINDEN (IRE) 11 Ronnie Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE RED INFANTRY (IRE) 9 Rob Little Ian Williams REGAL ENCORE (IRE) 11 J P McManus Anthony Honeyball ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE) 9 Diana Whateley Philip Hobbs ROGUE ANGEL (IRE) 11 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE ROYAL VACATION (IRE) 9 Jean Bishop Colin Tizzard SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE) 10 Ronnie Wood Jessica Harrington IRE SCOIR MEAR (IRE) 9 J P McManus Thomas Mullins IRE SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE) 9 Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse Neil Mulholland SHATTERED LOVE (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE SINGLEFARMPAYMENT 9 N T Griffith & H M Haddock Tom George SIZING CODELCO (IRE) 10 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Colin Tizzard SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE) 8 TyroneForSam Graeme McPherson SOME NECK (FR) 8 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins IRE SPLASH OF GINGE 11 John Neild Nigel Twiston-Davies STEP BACK (IRE) 9 Cracker and Smodge Partnership Mark Bradstock SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE TEA FOR TWO 10 Jane Williams & Len Jakeman Jane Williams THE DUTCHMAN (IRE) 9 SprayClad UK Colin Tizzard THE LAST SAMURI (IRE) 11 Paul & Clare Rooney Harry Fry THE STORYTELLER (IRE) 8 Mrs Pat Sloan Gordon Elliott IRE THE YOUNG MASTER 10 Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters Neil Mulholland TIGER ROLL (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE TOTAL RECALL (IRE) 10 Slaneyville Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR) 9 Galloping On The South Downs Partnership Gary Moore ULTRAGOLD (FR) 11 Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner Colin Tizzard UP FOR REVIEW (IRE) 10 Andrea & Graham Wylie Willie Mullins IRE VALSEUR LIDO (FR) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead IRE VALTOR (FR) 10 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR) 10 Fergus Wilson David Pipe VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR) 10 Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent David Pipe VIEUX MORVAN (FR) 10 M L Bloodstock Limited Joseph O’Brien IRE VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE) 9 Trevor Hemmings Sue Smith WALK IN THE MILL (FR) 9 Baroness Harding Robert Walford WARRIORS TALE 10 Trevor Hemmings Paul Nicholls WESTERNER POINT (IRE) 10 Thade Quill Syndicate Eoghan O’Grady IRE WILLIE BOY (IRE) 8 Kate & Andrew Brooks Charlie Longsdon WOODS WELL (IRE) 8 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE YALA ENKI (FR) 9 Hills of Ledbury (Aga) Venetia Williams ZIGA BOY (FR) 10 Axom LI Alan King

