Tiger Roll aiming for back-to-back Grand National wins as 2019 entries revealed

Tiger Roll is entered to defend his Randox Health Grand National title as contenders for the 2019 race are revealed.
The pint-sized 2018 Grand National hero is joint favourite for April’s race with December’s Welsh Grand National winner Elegant Escape at 20/1.
A total of 112 horses have been entered for the 172nd running of Aintree’s most famous race, including a record 47 Irish-trained horses. Of these, 40 will start over the course, of 30 obstacles run at a distance of four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards, on 6 April at 5.15pm.
One For Arthur, who won in 2017, is among the others entered. Trainer Lucinda Russell said he is in “good form” .
County Meath-based trainer Gordon Elliott, who trains Tiger Roll, has the most horses entered for this year’s race at 22.
These include Bless The Wings, who finished third here last year, 2018 Irish Grand National Winner General Principle as well as Grade One winners Outlander and Shattered Love.
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
From walking the course to what to wear: H&H’s ultimate guide to the Grand National
Excited for the Grand National? We are! Check out our top tips if you're heading to Aintree next week (12-14
Subscribe to Horse & Hound from just £20.99 and save a huge 45%
Take advance of our January sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today
Grand National legend Red Rum: 8 unseen images of ‘the people’s horse’
Photographer Jeremy Hoare reveals his mostly unseen and unpublished images of Red Rum
Willie Mullins, Ireland’s 12-time champion jump trainer who saddled 2005 Grand National winner Hedgehunter, has 10 entries. These include 2018 runner-up Pleasant Company as well as Isleofhopendreams, who finished second in last year’s Irish Grand National.
The most successful British trainer in the race with horses entered is Gloucestershire-based Nigel Twiston-Davies.
He saddled 1998 winner Earth Summit and 2002 champion Bindaree and has nine entered for 2019, headed by Go Conquer, Blaklion, Bristol De Mai and Ballyoptic.
David Pipe and Colin Tizzard both have five entered each, with Neil Mulholland on four and Paul Nicholls with three.
Aintree racecourse’s managing director John Baker said he is “thrilled” the race has “such a strong entry”.
“The great race has attracted more entries that ever before from Ireland and it is a remarkable statistic that the record 47 Irish-trained horses amount to 42% of the total entries this year,” he said.
“We are counting down until Tuesday, 12 February, when the weights for the 2019 Randox Health Grand National will be revealed at that great Liverpool landmark, the Cunard Building.”
Grand National entries 2019 in alphabetical order
|Horse
|Age
|Owner
|Trainer
|A TOI PHIL (FR)
|9
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ABOLITIONIST (IRE)
|11
|M Albon, J A Provan & C E Stedman
|Dr Richard Newland
|ACAPELLA BOURGEOIS (FR)
|9
|Slaneyville Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|ALLYSSON MONTERG (FR)
|9
|David Fox
|Richard Hobson
|ALPHA DES OBEAUX (FR)
|9
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|AMERICAN (FR)
|9
|The Jago Family Partnership
|Harry Fry
|ANIBALE FLY (FR)
|9
|J P McManus
|Tony Martin IRE
|AUVERGNAT (FR)
|9
|J P McManus
|Enda Bolger IRE
|BACK TO THE THATCH (IRE)
|7
|M R & Mrs C J Barnwell
|Henry Daly
|BAIE DES ILES (FR)
|8
|Zorka Wentworth
|Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|BALLYARTHUR (IRE)
|9
|Graham and Alison Jelley
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BALLYDINE (IRE)
|9
|Alan Halsall
|Charlie Longsdon
|BALLYHILL (FR)
|8
|Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BALLYOPTIC (IRE)
|9
|Mills & Mason Partnership
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BLACK CORTON (FR)
|8
|The Brooks, Stewart Families & Jeremy Kyle
|Paul Nicholls
|BLAKLION
|10
|Simon Such & Gino Paletta
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|BLESS THE WINGS (IRE)
|14
|Adrian Butler/S P O’Connor
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BLOW BY BLOW (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BORICE (FR)
|8
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|BRISTOL DE MAI (FR)
|8
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|CALETT MAD (FR)
|7
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|CALL IT MAGIC (IRE)
|9
|Zorka Wentworth
|Ross O’Sullivan IRE
|CAPTAIN REDBEARD (IRE)
|10
|Stuart Coltherd
|Stuart Coltherd
|CAROLE’S DESTRIER
|11
|Mrs C Skipworth
|Neil Mulholland
|COGRY
|10
|Graham and Alison Jelley
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|DAKLONDIKE (IRE)
|7
|Prof Caroline Tisdall
|David Pipe
|DON POLI (IRE)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|DOUNIKOS (FR)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|EDWULF
|10
|J P McManus
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|ELEGANT ESCAPE (IRE)
|7
|J P Romans
|Colin Tizzard
|EXITAS (IRE)
|11
|P Middleton & M Lowther
|Phil Middleton
|FACT OF THE MATTER (IRE)
|9
|The Sandylini Racing Partnership
|Jamie Snowden
|FOLSOM BLUE (IRE)
|12
|Core Partnership
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GENERAL PRINCIPLE (IRE)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|GIVE ME A COPPER (IRE)
|9
|Done, Ferguson, Kyle, Mason & Wood
|Paul Nicholls
|GO CONQUER (IRE)
|10
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|HIGHLAND LODGE (IRE)
|13
|Cheveley Park Stud
|James Moffatt
|IMPULSIVE STAR (IRE)
|9
|Robert Waley-Cohen & Men Holding
|Neil Mulholland
|ISLEOFHOPENDREAMS
|12
|Kilbroney Racing
|Willie Mullins IRE
|JAROB
|12
|Chris Jones
|Gearoid O’Loughlin IRE
|JOE FARRELL (IRE)
|10
|M Sherwood, N Morris & R Curtis
|Rebecca Curtis
|JURY DUTY (IRE)
|8
|Sideways Syndicate
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|JUST A PAR (IRE)
|12
|M Scott
|James Moffatt
|KILCREA VALE (IRE)
|9
|Alan Spence
|Nicky Henderson
|KINGSWELL THEATRE
|10
|John J Murray
|Michael Scudamore
|LAKE VIEW LAD (IRE)
|9
|Trevor Hemmings
|Nick Alexander
|LIEUTENANT COLONEL
|10
|G Thompson
|Sophie Leech
|LIVELOVELAUGH (IRE)
|9
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|LOOKING WELL (IRE)
|10
|David Wesley Yates
|Nicky Richards
|MAGIC OF LIGHT (IRE)
|8
|Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|MALA BEACH (IRE)
|11
|Chris Jones
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MALL DINI (IRE)
|9
|Philip J Reynolds
|Patrick Kelly IRE
|MASTER DEE (IRE)
|10
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Fergal O’Brien
|MEASUREOFMYDREAMS (IRE)
|11
|T Howley Jnr/A J O’Ryan/D McDonnell
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MILANSBAR (IRE)
|12
|Robert Bothway
|Neil King
|MINELLA ROCCO (IRE)
|9
|J P McManus
|Jonjo O’Neill
|MISSED APPROACH (IRE)
|9
|Alan & Andrew Turner
|Warren Greatrex
|MONBEG NOTORIOUS (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|MORNEY WING (IRE)
|10
|The Steeple Chasers
|Charlie Mann
|MR DIABLO (IRE)
|10
|Aidan Glynn
|Philip Dempsey IRE
|MS PARFOIS (IRE)
|8
|M R Chapman
|Anthony Honeyball
|NED STARK (IRE)
|11
|Noel Moran & Valerie Moran
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|NOBLE ENDEAVOR (IRE)
|10
|Chris Jones
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ONE FOR ARTHUR (IRE)
|10
|Two Golf Widows
|Lucinda Russell
|OUT SAM
|10
|D Charlesworth
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|OUTLANDER (IRE)
|11
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|PAIROFBROWNEYES (IRE)
|10
|Fibbage Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|PLEASANT COMPANY (IRE)
|11
|Malcolm Denmark
|Willie Mullins IRE
|POLIDAM (FR)
|10
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Willie Mullins IRE
|POTTERS CORNER (IRE)
|9
|All Stars Sports Racing & J Davies
|Christian Williams
|RAMSES DE TEILLEE (FR)
|7
|John White & Anne Underhill
|David Pipe
|RATHLIN ROSE (IRE)
|11
|Fergus Wilson
|David Pipe
|RATHVINDEN (IRE)
|11
|Ronnie Bartlett
|Willie Mullins IRE
|RED INFANTRY (IRE)
|9
|Rob Little
|Ian Williams
|REGAL ENCORE (IRE)
|11
|J P McManus
|Anthony Honeyball
|ROCK THE KASBAH (IRE)
|9
|Diana Whateley
|Philip Hobbs
|ROGUE ANGEL (IRE)
|11
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|ROYAL VACATION (IRE)
|9
|Jean Bishop
|Colin Tizzard
|SANDYMOUNT DUKE (IRE)
|10
|Ronnie Wood
|Jessica Harrington IRE
|SCOIR MEAR (IRE)
|9
|J P McManus
|Thomas Mullins IRE
|SHANTOU VILLAGE (IRE)
|9
|Mrs Jane Gerard-Pearse
|Neil Mulholland
|SHATTERED LOVE (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|SINGLEFARMPAYMENT
|9
|N T Griffith & H M Haddock
|Tom George
|SIZING CODELCO (IRE)
|10
|Ann & Alan Potts Limited
|Colin Tizzard
|SKIPTHECUDDLES (IRE)
|8
|TyroneForSam
|Graeme McPherson
|SOME NECK (FR)
|8
|Susannah Ricci
|Willie Mullins IRE
|SPLASH OF GINGE
|11
|John Neild
|Nigel Twiston-Davies
|STEP BACK (IRE)
|9
|Cracker and Smodge Partnership
|Mark Bradstock
|SUB LIEUTENANT (IRE)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|TEA FOR TWO
|10
|Jane Williams & Len Jakeman
|Jane Williams
|THE DUTCHMAN (IRE)
|9
|SprayClad UK
|Colin Tizzard
|THE LAST SAMURI (IRE)
|11
|Paul & Clare Rooney
|Harry Fry
|THE STORYTELLER (IRE)
|8
|Mrs Pat Sloan
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|THE YOUNG MASTER
|10
|Mike Burbidge & The Old Masters
|Neil Mulholland
|TIGER ROLL (IRE)
|9
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|TOTAL RECALL (IRE)
|10
|Slaneyville Syndicate
|Willie Mullins IRE
|TRAFFIC FLUIDE (FR)
|9
|Galloping On The South Downs Partnership
|Gary Moore
|ULTRAGOLD (FR)
|11
|Brocade Racing J P Romans Terry Warner
|Colin Tizzard
|UP FOR REVIEW (IRE)
|10
|Andrea & Graham Wylie
|Willie Mullins IRE
|VALSEUR LIDO (FR)
|10
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Henry de Bromhead IRE
|VALTOR (FR)
|10
|Simon Munir & Isaac Souede
|Nicky Henderson
|VAN GOGH DU GRANIT (FR)
|10
|Fergus Wilson
|David Pipe
|VIEUX LION ROUGE (FR)
|10
|Prof Caroline Tisdall & John Gent
|David Pipe
|VIEUX MORVAN (FR)
|10
|M L Bloodstock Limited
|Joseph O’Brien IRE
|VINTAGE CLOUDS (IRE)
|9
|Trevor Hemmings
|Sue Smith
|WALK IN THE MILL (FR)
|9
|Baroness Harding
|Robert Walford
|WARRIORS TALE
|10
|Trevor Hemmings
|Paul Nicholls
|WESTERNER POINT (IRE)
|10
|Thade Quill Syndicate
|Eoghan O’Grady IRE
|WILLIE BOY (IRE)
|8
|Kate & Andrew Brooks
|Charlie Longsdon
|WOODS WELL (IRE)
|8
|Gigginstown House Stud
|Gordon Elliott IRE
|YALA ENKI (FR)
|9
|Hills of Ledbury (Aga)
|Venetia Williams
|ZIGA BOY (FR)
|10
|Axom LI
|Alan King
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday