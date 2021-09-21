Do you know an unsung equestrian hero? Nominate them for a prestigious BBC award





Nominations are open for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year unsung hero award 2021.

The award honours sports volunteers in local communities who go “above and beyond” to encourage people to participate in physical activity and those who have made a “lasting impact” on their community through sport.

Nominees must be 16 or older and can be involved in the sport in any way from steward to coach. Last year’s winner was Sergeant Matt Rantana, who won the award posthumously for bringing the community together to rebuild East Grinstead Rugby Club.

“If they have showed passion for their community and encouraged people to take up sport, then they could scoop the coveted award,” said a BBC spokesman, adding the awards will be supported by Made for Sport, a charity that champions the power of sport to change lives and shines a light on the organisations who successfully use sport to tackle major social issues.

“Unsung Hero is about recognising those in the community that have inspired people to take part in sports. Over the last 12 months, we’ve seen individuals step out, make a difference and use sport to transform their communities. They are true unsung heroes and it’s a privilege for the BBC to able to shine a light on their inspiring stories,” said BBC director of sport Barbara Slater.

Nominations close on 17 October, following which, finalists will be drawn from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and the 12 English regions. A judging panel, made up of former sports stars and people active in sports volunteering, will decide the winner, who will be announced at this year’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on 12 December.

Visit www.bbc.co.uk/unsunghero to nominate via video, online webform or email.

