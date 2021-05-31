‘Do the right thing’: Police appeal after car collides with horsebox on motorway





Police are appealing for witnesses after a car collided with the back of a horsebox on the M65.

Lancashire Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that was seen on the motorway shortly before the incident, in which one person was seriously injured, yesterday afternoon (30 May).

It is believed that the Toyota Prius involved in the collision “travelled into the same lane” as the horsebox, to avoid a small black car that had cut in front of it as the motorway narrows from three lanes to two, near junction five of the eastbound carriageway.

The driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries but his passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Blackburn, suffered a serious injury to her arm and was taken to hospital. No horses were injured in the incident.

The black car did not stop, and police “urgently” want to trace it.

Investigating officer Sergeant Dave Hurst said: “We need to find the vehicle involved, which we believe to be small and black, so we can speak to the driver.

Article continues below…

“If you know who this is or you saw what happened, and you know the make and model of this car, please get in touch. Similarly, if you have any dashcam footage of this incident, we need to speak to you.

“Lastly, I am appealing to the driver of the car to do the right thing and come forward. It may be that you didn’t realise what had happened and so please contact the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident reference 1193 of 30 May, or contact Crimestoppers in confidence, on 0800 555111 or online.

