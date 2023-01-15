‘Determined and driven’: farewell to much-respected member of the showjumping community





The FEI jumping director Marco Fuste died on 5 January from heart problems, aged 60.

Born in Spain, Mr Fuste had a lifelong love of horses. He worked in a number of different sports, including American football and tennis, before embarking on his equestrian career.

Mr Fuste was a former director of showjumping for the Spanish Equestrian Federation, and was chef d’equipe of the Spanish showjumping team from 2006 to 2021. He served as a member of the FEI jumping committee from 2011 to 2015, and was a member of the European Equestrian Federation, and Nations Cup working groups. He worked at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the 2002 World Equestrian Games in Jerez, and in 2009 received the Spanish equestrian federation’s gold medal, the highest distinction.

Highly regarded by the equestrian community, Mr Fuste had a wealth of experience in the industry gained through his many roles, from athlete to event organiser, chef d’equipe and governance administrator.

He became the FEI jumping director on 1 February 2021, and during his time in the role oversaw the revision of the showjumping rules, the successful delivery of the postponed Tokyo Games, and the World Championships, World Cup and Nations Cup finals.

“The FEI and the greater equestrian community have lost a true friend, loyal equestrian, and mentor,” said FEI president Ingmar De Vos.

“Marco always gave it his all. He was not one for half measures or taking the easy option and everyone respected him for his tenacity, his integrity and his good business sense.

“He said that to be appointed jumping director was his dream job, and for us, he was our dream candidate; passionate, experienced, knowledgeable, genuine, caring, determined and driven to do the right thing for the sport and for the people in the sport. We will miss him dearly.”

He is survived by his wife Isa and his daughter Ainoa.

