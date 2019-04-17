’Delighted’ national champion rider welcomes first child

International grand prix dressage rider Lara Butler (nee Griffiths) has welcomed her first child with her husband Billy Butler.

Lara, 30, gave birth to a son, Jack Mark Butler, on Friday, 12 April.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Jack into the world. He arrived on his due date so is already proving far more punctual than his mother,” Gloucestershire-based Lara told H&H.

Lara is the reigning British national champion with her long-time top ride Rubin Al Asad (Rufus), having taken the title at last September’s National Dressage Championships at Stoneleigh. The pair have also been British team reserves for the Rio Olympics in 2016, the European

Championships in Gothenburg in 2017 and the World Equestrian Games in Tryon in 2018.

Lara announced her pregnancy in December last year, and continued to ride and compete until the latter stages, finishing sixth in the World Cup qualifier at Olympia with Rufus.

She is hoping to return to the saddle in time of the summer season, with both the 17-year-old Rubin Royal son Rufus and her upcoming grand prix ride Kristjan. Lara and Kristjan, who is by Polarion, made their international grand prix debut in November last year at the Oldenburg CDI4*, finishing third in the freestyle.

“I’d like to aim towards doing a show at the end of May or beginning of June, all being well,” Lara said. “My boys are super fit and ready to go so I just have to get myself fit again.”

