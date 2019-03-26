You decide who takes broker’s £100,000 grants

SEIB Insurance Brokers’ customers have decided who would be the worthy winners of the company’s annual £100,000 charity awards.

World Horse Welfare was given the top grant of £50,000, while nine other charities that reached the final voting stage received £50,000 between them.

SEIB chief executive Barry Fehler presented World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers with the cheque and commemorative plaque at a ceremony at the Grange City Hotel in London on 22 March.

The charity plans to use the cash for “vital” new equipment including a new tractor, trailer, and a drone with high-resolution camera for helping locate horses in need hard-to-reach locations.

Barry Fehler said: “I have been at the helm of SEIB for over 50 years and it is with great pride that we are able to make these grants totalling £100,000 to projects voted for by our clients.

“I am delighted that since last year, with the support of our owners Ecclesiastical, we have been able to double the sum granted by SEIB to charity”.

More than 1,000 small to medium-sized charities were nominated by the public. From these, shortlisted finalists were invited to submit detailed plans for the grant, before SEIB customers voted on the winner.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Redwings Horse Sanctuary received the runner-up grant of £15,000 which it will use for a “horse hospital treatment room” project and the Welsh Pony Rescue and Rehoming Charitable Trust received £10,000 to be used for their Every Life is Precious project. The Animal Health Trust received £5,000 for its digital X–ray appeal which it is believed could help diagnose orthopaedic conditions.

Bransby Horses and Rescue Welfare, Lindsey Lodge Hospice, James Hopkins Trust, Wildlife Aid Foundation and South Essex Wildlife Hospital received £2,000 each.

“We are delighted that our customers have decided which of these very worthy causes should receive the grant,” said Mr Fehler. “SEIB is so successful because we are totally customer-focused and this is another way our clients can have their say.

“Each of the charities that reached the final judging had important projects that would really make a difference to the areas within which they operate and that was our aim when we set up this initiative.”

An SEIB spokesman added: “Giving is embedded in the culture of SEIB. From supporting grass roots competition that gives opportunities to amateur riders that they could only otherwise dream about, right through to the company’s unwavering loyalty to promoting nationwide equine.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.