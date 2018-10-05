The SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) championship classes are taking place throughout Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) week and competition is once again proving fierce.

Take a look at the winners who have landed the leading titles so far this week…

1. Ballygar Joker (cob)

Gillian Purgac netted the first SEIB SFAS title on Wednesday with this lovely black gelding. The pair won a HOYS ticket at Osbaldeston and were only contending their third ever show when they qualified.

2. Follow Her Home (working show horse)

The grey mare and Dr Hannah Moore jumped a cracking round on route to the class win. Hannah also qualified at Osbaldeston and is based in Staffordshire.

3. Hunky Dory (working show pony)

From Great Ayton in Sunderland, social worker Theodora Hopkins took the working show pony class on Claire Robinson’s native coloured gelding.

4. Castors Son (riding horse)

Castor is owned by Charlotte Dilworth and has been ridden by Megan Barlow for the past year. The pair qualified for the SFAS finals at the Vale View qualifier in August.

5. Carrhouse Dark Silk (hack)

Senior research fellow and Clinical trials manager Dr Charlotte Hall and her hack qualified at Osbaldeston. Charlotte has owned the mare since she was a two-year-old and shares the ride with her sister, Sophie.

All pictures courtesy of Real Time Images

