Covid testing centre to open at Hickstead

A drive-through private Covid testing centre is to open at Hickstead next Monday (18 January).

The facility, run by Platinum Ambulance Service, will be found in the car park of the All England Jumping Course, West Sussex.

It will offer testing Monday to Friday, initially, and appointments will be available to book online from Friday (15 January).

Hickstead director Edward Bunn said: “During lockdown we have had to close all our equestrian facilities, including our cross-country hire, which meant we were able to offer our large car park for this new drive-through private testing site.

“Our proximity to Brighton and Gatwick, and our easy access from the A23, means Hickstead was ideally positioned to provide this service. We hope it will be of some help in the local community, in particular for those who need to be tested for Covid for business or travel purposes.”

Platinum Ambulance Service opened its Covid testing site in Biggin Hill but has made the move owing to an increase in demand.

Chief executive Tim Mordaunt said: “In recent months, we have continued to receive an increase in the number of enquiries from members of the public, education facilities, businesses and a number of other organisations, and our new testing centre will enable us to increase the number of tests we can undertake and expand the range of tests we are able to offer.”

All tests must be booked in advance. Prices start at £65.

