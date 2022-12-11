Council plans £100 fines for public feeding or petting of ponies





People could be fined £100 for feeding or petting ponies in the New Forest under plans put forward by the local authority.

New Forest District Council is consulting on its proposals for two public spaces protection orders (PSPOs). One would ban lighting fires and barbecues, the other the feeding and petting of horses, ponies, donkeys and mules in the forest.

“Over the years, the dangers associated with members of the public feeding and petting roaming forest animals have been well documented, publicised and the subject of numerous high-profile campaigns, all with the aim of discouraging such behaviour,” the council said. “It is evident that such behaviour continues on a large scale.”

A report on the PSPOs presented to the council’s cabinet last month set out the detrimental effect of petting and feeding, “namely a substantial risk that these activities increase the aggression of New Forest ponies, horses, mules or donkeys towards humans in the locality causing alarm and distress”.

It adds that the actions also have a financial impact on New Forest commoners when animals are harmed, and means a risk of the equids’ being withdrawn from the area “to the detriment of the New Forest commoners and those who live, work or visit” the area concerned.

The report states it also can result in “physical harm or worse… to New Forest ponies, horses, mules or donkeys.”

The proposal would ban “feeding or providing or depositing food for consumption by any New Forest pony, horse, mule or donkey” as well as petting or touching the animals, in a set area “principally comprises the perambulation of the New Forest”.

Anyone breaching the bans would be committing a criminal offence and could face a fixed penalty notice of up to £100, or prosecution with a maximum fine of £1,000.

Patrick Heneghan, New Forest National Park Authority deputy chair and chair of the recreation management strategy steering group (RMSSG), said: “We very much welcome New Forest District Council’s consultation on these two draft PSPOs as additional measures to help deter inappropriate behaviours in the New Forest. The open forest and the habitats it supports are maintained by the commoners’ animals grazing the landscape. However well-intentioned, the feeding and petting of New Forest ponies can cause them serious harm, encouraging them closer to the roadsides and busy car parks and stopping them from seeking their own natural food. The draft PSPOs have the full support of the RMSSG.”

The consultation runs online until 27 January and findings will be reported to the cabinet in spring.

