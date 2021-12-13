Coronavirus, the BBC, road safety and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Frightening responses to road safety survey could instigate change

The UK’s biggest ever survey on equestrian road safety highlighted “shocking” statistics about riders’ experiences – but should help push our cause with policymakers. The British Horse Society spoke to more than 7,000 people who access roads with horses; riding, driving and leading, and aged between 18 and 97. Only 3% of respondents said they never felt stressed or anxious on the roads, and 43% said they did so more than half the time. Not enough of the incidents alluded to in this survey have been officially recorded, which is what the BHS has been pleading with riders to do for many years, in order to help influence policy.

2. What Covid restrictions mean for the horse world

With England moving to “Plan B” coronavirus restrictions following the rapid spread of the Omicron variant across the UK, some riders and equestrian businesses are asking what this means for the horse world. It is not another lockdown, sport can continue, but there is some impact for events and businesses.

3. For those unable to make it to LIHS, never fear, the BBC is here

Fans will be able to watch some of the best bits of the London International Horse Show live on the BBC – including the puissance and the World Cup dressage and showjumping – after a new broadcast deal was agreed. More than 16 hours of live coverage from the show will be available on BBC Two and BBC digital platforms, including the red button. It’s no substitute for making it there in person, and I cannot wait to attend on Thursday and Friday this week, but it is certainly the next best thing if you can’t.

