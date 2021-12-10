Watch London International Horse Show live thanks to new BBC deal





Fans will be able to watch the London International Horse Show live on the BBC after a new broadcast deal was agreed.

Watch London International Horse Show on TV

More than 16 hours of live coverage from the show will be available on BBC Two and BBC digital platforms, including the red button:

Thursday evening (16 December):

The Lemieux puissance

Friday evening (17 December)

The dressage World Cup freestyle, in association with Horse & Hound

Saturday evening (18 December)

The driving World Cup

The Kennel Club large agility stakes finals

Shetland pony Grand National

Musical ride of The Household Cavalry mounted regiment

Santi Serra display

Presentation of Ryan’s Son trophy

The Longines Christmas cracker

Christmas finale prize giving

Sunday afternoon (19 December)

The showjumping World Cup

Monday evening (20 December)

The Voltaire under 25 British championship

The Kennel Club medium agility stakes finals

Shetland pony Grand National

Musical ride of The Household Cavalry mounted regiment

Santi Serra display

The London grand prix

Presentation to the leading rider of the show

Christmas finale prize giving

Classes and entertainment not being broadcast by the BBC can be watched on Horse & Country+ by UK viewers. International viewers can watch all of the action on Horse & Country+ worldwide, with exception of the World Cup classes, which can be watched on FEI TV.

“We are delighted to confirm the BBC will continue to broadcast the show and we are very pleased to have signed a new multi-year agreement with them. Over our 49 years, the BBC coverage has provided a very important platform for both the London International Horse Show and equestrian sport as a whole,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.

“We are also very pleased to be able to offer our international audiences more coverage than ever before through FEI TV and our new streaming partnership with Horse & Country TV.”

Mr Brooks-Ward added this year’s competition is shaping up to be “better than ever”.

“The increased opportunity to view the London International Horse Show will allow fans from around the world to follow their Olympic stars, including Ben Maher and Charlotte Dujardin, in our new home at ExCeL London,” he said.

For those who are unable to watch the action live, all BBC programmes will be available on the BBC iplayer following the competition. Horse & Country TV subscribers will also be able to catch up on the classes and entertainment on demand.

Follow the action from Excel with H&H

Horse & Hound’s team of reporters will be at the show every day providing extensive up to the minute coverage on Horseandhound.co.uk, as well as in the bumper 23 December issue of the magazine.

