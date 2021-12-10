Watch London International Horse Show live thanks to new BBC deal

Fans will be able to watch the London International Horse Show live on the BBC after a new broadcast deal was agreed.
Watch London International Horse Show on TV
More than 16 hours of live coverage from the show will be available on BBC Two and BBC digital platforms, including the red button:
Thursday evening (16 December):
The Lemieux puissance
Friday evening (17 December)
The dressage World Cup freestyle, in association with Horse & Hound
Saturday evening (18 December)
The driving World Cup
The Kennel Club large agility stakes finals
Shetland pony Grand National
Musical ride of The Household Cavalry mounted regiment
Santi Serra display
Presentation of Ryan’s Son trophy
The Longines Christmas cracker
Christmas finale prize giving
Sunday afternoon (19 December)
The showjumping World Cup
Monday evening (20 December)
The Voltaire under 25 British championship
The Kennel Club medium agility stakes finals
Shetland pony Grand National
Musical ride of The Household Cavalry mounted regiment
Santi Serra display
The London grand prix
Presentation to the leading rider of the show
Christmas finale prize giving
Classes and entertainment not being broadcast by the BBC can be watched on Horse & Country+ by UK viewers. International viewers can watch all of the action on Horse & Country+ worldwide, with exception of the World Cup classes, which can be watched on FEI TV.
“We are delighted to confirm the BBC will continue to broadcast the show and we are very pleased to have signed a new multi-year agreement with them. Over our 49 years, the BBC coverage has provided a very important platform for both the London International Horse Show and equestrian sport as a whole,” said show director Simon Brooks-Ward.
“We are also very pleased to be able to offer our international audiences more coverage than ever before through FEI TV and our new streaming partnership with Horse & Country TV.”
Mr Brooks-Ward added this year’s competition is shaping up to be “better than ever”.
“The increased opportunity to view the London International Horse Show will allow fans from around the world to follow their Olympic stars, including Ben Maher and Charlotte Dujardin, in our new home at ExCeL London,” he said.
For those who are unable to watch the action live, all BBC programmes will be available on the BBC iplayer following the competition. Horse & Country TV subscribers will also be able to catch up on the classes and entertainment on demand.
Follow the action from Excel with H&H
Horse & Hound’s team of reporters will be at the show every day providing extensive up to the minute coverage on Horseandhound.co.uk, as well as in the bumper 23 December issue of the magazine.
You might also be interested in:
Charlotte Dujardin reunited with Tokyo superstar Gio for Christmas competition
Olympic champion Ben Maher headlines stellar London International Horse Show entries
How to get to London International Horse Show in its new home at ExCel
Get your 2021 London International Horse Show tickets, plus savings for H&H readers
7 reasons why a subscription to HorseandHound.co.uk makes the perfect Christmas gift for any equestrian fan
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.