L’Homme Presse has overcome a tendon injury – and standing on a 4in nail – to win at Cheltenham Festival





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

L’Homme Presse was an impressive winner of the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase under Charlie Deutsch at the Cheltenham Festival today (16 March). But what makes that win all the more remarkable is that not only has he come back from a tendon injury, he has had to recover from standing on a four-inch long nail along the way.

Owned by DFA Racing; Andy Edwards, his wife Pam, and Peter and Patricia Pink, this seven-year-old by Diamond Boy who is trained by Venetia Williams, was bought by Andy out of a field in France after the gelding had just picked up a tendon injury.

“This morning at breakfast I got the video out when I picked him out in Normandy – he was gangly and didn’t know where he was,” said Andy. “He had two months’ box rest and I picked him up to bring him back to England – it has been one emotional journey. I can’t explain how emotional it has been.

“[Jockey] Felix de Giles did tell me he was very good and that they thought the world of him [when he was in France], then he got his leg and it allowed me to step in and nab him. It has been a long road, hence why I took him to Venetia as she was going to be as patient as I am. She is the best trainer of chasers in this country for a long time.”

L’Homme Presse also trod on a four-inch long nail in January 2021, which meant from his last run in France, in February 2019, he did not run again until April 2021.

“I burst into tears when he went over the line – I’ve always believed in him – he’s fabulous,” said Andy.

Today’s race made it five wins from as many starts over fences for L’Homme Presse, who was last seen winning the Grade One Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown at the beginning of February, and it was a first Festival victory for jockey Charlie Deutsch.

“He just makes everything very easy. It didn’t feel like we were going quick – he got into a nice rhythm,” said Charlie. “He’s done it all quite easily – he’s a wonderful horse and I’m very lucky.”

It is a seventh Festival victory for Venetia, who said: “He’s been fantastic. All credit to Andy who picked him out, and I’m thrilled and honoured to be the custodian of him.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news and updates from the Cheltenham Festival via the Horse & Hound website and read the full report in the 24 March issue of the magazine

You might also be interested in:

As laid-back as they come: watch Cheltenham Festival winner being ridden by small child ‘It’s like a never-ending fairytale’: History made as Honeysuckle becomes the first mare to win two Champion Hurdles at Cheltenham ‘He was looking out for me that day’: how Moscow Flyer helped his jockey after crashing fall

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.