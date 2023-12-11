Charlotte Dujardin’s top training tips, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. An Olympic superstar’s top training mantras

Very few riders have brought as many young horses through the levels to grand prix as Charlotte Dujardin. While at the recent British Dressage National Convention (25 November) she shared her top tips on what to look for in a young horse and how to start their education sympathetically. “With a young horse, you have to ride hundreds of transitions, not just one or two,” says Charlotte, while aboard the striking four-year-old Secret Agent. “Although we all want to do the tricks, let me tell you the tricks are the easy part, this is the hard part. If you get this wrong it follows you all the way up.”

Read more advice from Charlotte

2. Family who raised thousands for charity with home-bred racehorse

A family devastated by the death of their daughter this year are putting a horse up for syndication to raise funds for and awareness of cervical cancer. South Warwickshire racehorse breeder and trainer Peter Pritchard has donated his home-bred thoroughbred Katie Sunny Dancer to racehorse ownership platform Old Gold Racing for syndication, with the the aim of raising over £40,000 for research into gynaecological cancers and awareness about symptoms.

Find out more about this fantastic initiative

3. Fractious sharing arrangements

What could be more wonderful than sharing your beloved sport with your equally beloved parent/offspring? Whether you’re hacking partners, hunt together or have a parent-child share, there are so many opportunities to bond over cosy chats. Right? Hmm, that appears to be something of a deafening silence. Parent child shares don’t always go so swimmingly, and when we wrote about this topic we found that a lot of riders on social media could relate…

Some of these might sound familiar…

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.