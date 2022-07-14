Charlotte Dujardin’s rising star, gold medallists on winning form, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. A rising star

Charlotte Dujardin has another exciting rising star in her string in the form of the eight-year-old mare Alive And Kicking. The pair topped the young horse prix st georges championship final at the NAF Five Star Hartpury Festival of Dressage on gala night (9 July) with a +79% score. Charlotte says she was “really proud” of the “very talented mare”. “I would really like to now try and get her to grand prix,” she adds.

2. The pull of the Hickstead Derby

William Funnell reflects on the attraction of the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby in his exclusive H&H column this week. “It was great to see such big crowds turn out for last month’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting – they had 35-40,000 people over the week, which shows that people still love a spectacle. Even Saturday’s speed Derby figures were up,” he says. “For the people who perhaps like to watch showjumping once a year, they go to watch the Derby rather than the same-old jumping round a sand ring. As a sport, we need to remember that.”

3. Gold medallists on song ahead of World Championship selection

Britain’s Tokyo Paralympic team gold medallists were on winning form at Hartpury CPEDI3*. Sir Lee Pearson and Breezer, and Sophie Wells on Don Cara M both bagged a hat-trick of wins across their respective grades. Their Tokyo team-mates Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus won their first class, the grade III team test, but had to withdraw from the remainder of the week as Natasha was unwell. Ireland’s Michael Murphy and Cleverboy enjoyed a repeat of their 2021 results, with a clean sweep in the grade I classes. Britain’s Nicola Naylor (Del Piero and Humberto L), Marcelle Ward (Dornroeschen) and Erin Orford also went home with wins.

