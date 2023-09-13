Charlotte Dujardin’s horses to watch, the kindness of strangers and other things the horse world is talking about





Ones to watch

Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester and Gareth Hughes are just three of the huge names who are set to compete at the National Dressage Championships this week (14-17 September). The nationals swiftly follow the European Dressage Championships, where Charlotte, Carl and Gareth, plus Lottie Fry, won team gold. But with other horses waiting at home for all of them, it’s next stop Somerford Park, Cheshire, for the National Dressage Championships.

The kindness of strangers

The owner of a former racehorse who faced being put down after he degloved his leg has thanked the strangers who saved his “best friend”. Daniel Petho, an Army reservist and an NHS assistant clinical psychologist, thought he would lose his beloved Shamadaan, who suffered horrific injuries when he got stuck in a fence. He could not afford the cost of the surgery needed to save him, so he set up a fundraising page hoping for something towards it – and people donated thousands.

Blenheim is back

Blenheim Horse Trials is a significant date in the British autumn eventing calendar as it plays host to a prestigious CCI4*-L as well as a CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds, which is a great opportunity to spot some potential five-star heroes of the future. This year’s event takes place on 14-17 September, and a host of top names is due to take part.

