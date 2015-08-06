Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro to delight fans in New York

Olympic gold medal-winners Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro are heading stateside once again, this time to compete in New York.

The combination thrilled US fans earlier this year, taking the Reem Acra FEI World Cup title in Las Vegas in April.

At the show in April the combination scored 94.196%, just short of their own world record of 94.3%.

And Valegro enjoyed the US reception.

“I never knew how Valegro was going to cope with the clapping, but he loved the American crowd — every time they clapped, it was like he was saying ‘Woohoo, I did something good.’,” said Charlotte at the time.

Now the pair will be crossing the pond again, this time for the Rolex Central Park Horse Show (25-26 September).

The European, Olympic and world champions will be taking part in the US Open dressage grand prix on Friday 25 September, and then contest the US Open $75,000 dressage freestyle the following day.

US fans will be on the edges of their seats to see if the World’s number one combination can break their own records.

“We are so excited and fortunate to be working with Charlotte, Carl and Valegro at the inaugural US Open dressage event. They are truly one of the great combinations in dressage history,” said Mark Bellissimo, of International Equestrian Group, LLC (IEG).

Charlotte’s agent, Abby Newell, added: “Mark and International Equestrian Group have been an absolute pleasure to work with on securing Charlotte and Valegro. Both Carl and Charlotte are very aware of how visionary Mark has been in the US and didn’t hesitate for a moment when he invited Valegro to take part in the Rolex Central Park Horse Show. Particularly, given the event is in such a stunning and high profile location, we are all very much looking forward to the show and exploring more ideas on working together in the future.”

There are only 1,000 tickets available for the event and they are anticipated to sell out.

For more information and to buy tickets visit: http://bit.ly/1AV2imv.

Charlotte and Valegro will be in action defending their titles at next week’s FEI European Dressage Championships, don’t miss all the coverage with H&H.