Carl Hester’s wisdom, a spectacular comeback, and more things the horse world is talking about





Carl Hester’s wise words

H&H columnist and dressage legend Carl Hester shares his wise words on how he approaches the challenges a weather-enforced change in routine can bring with horses. With recent storms and wintry weather a problem for Olympians and grassroots amateurs alike, Carl’s words of wisdom are essential reading. “Recently I have had to adapt to what suits the temperament of the horses who are used to being turned out, rather than just working them harder,” he says.

Read more of Carl’s thoughts on the importance of basics and dealing with weather-related challenges

A double Olympic medallist’s cross-country training secrets

Tokyo team gold and individual silver medal-winning British eventer Tom McEwen has shared insight into how he goes about cross-country schooling with his string. Away days, training at home, keeping it fun, and working as a team are all part of how Tom prepares his horses for the season.

Find out more about Tom’s approach to cross-country schooling

Back with a treble

Leading amateur jockey Zac Baker marked his return to race-riding with a treble on his first weekend back in the saddle, after breaking his collarbone less than six weeks ago.

Zac took the men’s open with the Tom Ellis-trained Al Shahir at Kingston Blount on Saturday (26 February), which he followed by a double in both divisions of the 5yo&up maiden at Larkhill on Sunday (27 February). His Larkhill brace came aboard Far From Over, owned and trained by Maurice Linehan, and John Hargreaves’ Kauto No Risk, for trainer Joanne Priest.

Read about Zac’s comeback and how the Injured Jockeys’ Fund helped his recovery

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.